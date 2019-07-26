Westport house sells for $3.45 million

29 Sturges Commons in Westport, CT. 29 Sturges Commons in Westport, CT. Photo: Google Image Photo: Google Image Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport house sells for $3.45 million 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of July 8-12.

29 Sturges Commons

Price: $3,450,000

Seller/buyer: Greg J. & Allison Murphy to Gabriella C. Manina & Luca Savi

35 Greenlea Lane

Price: $1,079,000

Seller/buyer: Lee M. Arthurs to David Miller

27 Ferry Lane East

Price: $1,380,000

Seller/buyer: Emily E. Duvoisin Estate to Jonas Nilsson

22 Warnock Drive

Price: $2,391,500

Seller/buyer: Ekrem Berk Gurdogan to Elif & Serkan Aral

28 Hitchcock Road

Price: $852,500

Seller/buyer: Andrew Schoder to Kyle W. Stewart & Saranchon Wongngan

4 Danbury Ave.

Price: $1,850,000

Seller/buyer: Frank J. Ryan Trust to Dave Frear

72 Myrtle Ave.

Price: $775,000

Seller/buyer: Estelle T. Margolis Estate to 72 Myrtle Avenue LLC

8 Sunnyside Lane

Price: $825,500

Seller/buyer: Andrew & Debra M. Partner to Brian & Janis Kane