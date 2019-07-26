Westport house sells for $3.45 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of July 8-12.
29 Sturges Commons
Price: $3,450,000
Seller/buyer: Greg J. & Allison Murphy to Gabriella C. Manina & Luca Savi
35 Greenlea Lane
Price: $1,079,000
Seller/buyer: Lee M. Arthurs to David Miller
27 Ferry Lane East
Price: $1,380,000
Seller/buyer: Emily E. Duvoisin Estate to Jonas Nilsson
22 Warnock Drive
Price: $2,391,500
Seller/buyer: Ekrem Berk Gurdogan to Elif & Serkan Aral
28 Hitchcock Road
Price: $852,500
Seller/buyer: Andrew Schoder to Kyle W. Stewart & Saranchon Wongngan
4 Danbury Ave.
Price: $1,850,000
Seller/buyer: Frank J. Ryan Trust to Dave Frear
72 Myrtle Ave.
Price: $775,000
Seller/buyer: Estelle T. Margolis Estate to 72 Myrtle Avenue LLC
8 Sunnyside Lane
Price: $825,500
Seller/buyer: Andrew & Debra M. Partner to Brian & Janis Kane