Westport house sells for $2.1 million

A house at 31 Burnham Hill Road in Westport recently sold for $2,110,000.

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Aug. 5 - Aug. 9

31 Burnham Hill

Price: $2,110,000

Seller/buyer: Craig & Caroline Iannuci to Andrew J. Kaplan & Cindy Scope

7 Peach Lot Place

Price: $2,787,500

Seller/buyer: Anne Laure & Olivier Henry Kohler to Samuel & Emilie Schneider

40 Highland Road

Price: $2,292,575.44

Seller/buyer: 40 Highland Road Westport LLC to Scott & Sandra Friesen

10 Berkeley Road

Price: $900,000

Seller/buyer: Catherine Shanahan to Maria & Paul Tortorella

501 Bradley Lane

Price: $639,000

Seller/buyer: Wendy Breskin to Diane Lori Lowman

48 Park Lane

Price: $1,225,000

Seller/buyer: Michael P. & Stacy L. Nicholas to Gregory P. & Leanne Fox

1 Pine Tree

Price: $2,160,000

Seller/buyer: 1 Pine Tree Drive LLC to Joanna Manfro

15 Davenport Ave.

Price: $415,000

Seller/buyer: Shirley Daiuto Estate to Brenda Nuvia & Alvin Amin Scully

15 Berndale Drive

Price: $1,095,000

Seller/buyer: Duke of Conway LLC to Christopher & Kathleen McClement

21 Westfair Road

Price: $1,180,000

Seller/buyer: Cliona Becker to Alberto Pavanello

52 Strathmore Lane

Price: $365,000

Seller/buyer: Arthur Dougherty to Amy Lynn Vanarsdale