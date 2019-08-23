Westport house sells for $2.1 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Aug. 5 - Aug. 9
31 Burnham Hill
Price: $2,110,000
Seller/buyer: Craig & Caroline Iannuci to Andrew J. Kaplan & Cindy Scope
7 Peach Lot Place
Price: $2,787,500
Seller/buyer: Anne Laure & Olivier Henry Kohler to Samuel & Emilie Schneider
40 Highland Road
Price: $2,292,575.44
Seller/buyer: 40 Highland Road Westport LLC to Scott & Sandra Friesen
10 Berkeley Road
Price: $900,000
Seller/buyer: Catherine Shanahan to Maria & Paul Tortorella
501 Bradley Lane
Price: $639,000
Seller/buyer: Wendy Breskin to Diane Lori Lowman
48 Park Lane
Price: $1,225,000
Seller/buyer: Michael P. & Stacy L. Nicholas to Gregory P. & Leanne Fox
1 Pine Tree
Price: $2,160,000
Seller/buyer: 1 Pine Tree Drive LLC to Joanna Manfro
15 Davenport Ave.
Price: $415,000
Seller/buyer: Shirley Daiuto Estate to Brenda Nuvia & Alvin Amin Scully
15 Berndale Drive
Price: $1,095,000
Seller/buyer: Duke of Conway LLC to Christopher & Kathleen McClement
21 Westfair Road
Price: $1,180,000
Seller/buyer: Cliona Becker to Alberto Pavanello
52 Strathmore Lane
Price: $365,000
Seller/buyer: Arthur Dougherty to Amy Lynn Vanarsdale