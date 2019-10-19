Westport house sells for $2.06 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Sept. 30 to Oct. 4
10 Fairfield Avenue
Price: $2,060,000
Seller/buyer: Compo Basin LLC to William M. Jacobs & Rosina Samadani
22 Half Mile Common
Price: $415,000
Seller/buyer: MTGLQ Investors LP to CT Strategic Properties LLC
86 Beachside Avenue
Price: $10,250,000
Seller/buyer: Muffie B. Murray to Muffie Bancroft Murray Family Trust
54 Regents Park
Price: $662,500
Seller/buyer: Peter & Jaqueline Schelfhaudt to Stephanie M. Prior
49 Colony Road
Price: $750,000
Seller/buyer: Tammy Kien Jersey to Sir-49 Colony LLC
328 Post Road West
Price: $450,000
Seller/buyer: Wells Fargo BK NA to Victor A. Calderon
47 Long Lots Road
Price: $15,961,847.34
Seller/buyer: St. Vincents Medical Center to SVMC Holdings Inc.
109 Greens Farms Road
Price: $710,000
Seller/buyer: Ellen Meehan to Chirag & Kristen Shah