Westport house sells for $2.06 million

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Sept. 30 to Oct. 4

10 Fairfield Avenue

Price: $2,060,000

Seller/buyer: Compo Basin LLC to William M. Jacobs & Rosina Samadani

22 Half Mile Common

Price: $415,000

Seller/buyer: MTGLQ Investors LP to CT Strategic Properties LLC

86 Beachside Avenue

Price: $10,250,000

Seller/buyer: Muffie B. Murray to Muffie Bancroft Murray Family Trust

54 Regents Park

Price: $662,500

Seller/buyer: Peter & Jaqueline Schelfhaudt to Stephanie M. Prior

49 Colony Road

Price: $750,000

Seller/buyer: Tammy Kien Jersey to Sir-49 Colony LLC

328 Post Road West

Price: $450,000

Seller/buyer: Wells Fargo BK NA to Victor A. Calderon

47 Long Lots Road

Price: $15,961,847.34

Seller/buyer: St. Vincents Medical Center to SVMC Holdings Inc.

109 Greens Farms Road

Price: $710,000

Seller/buyer: Ellen Meehan to Chirag & Kristen Shah