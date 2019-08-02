Westport house sells for $1.86 million

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of July 15-19.

4 Silver Brook Road

Price: $1,862,500

Seller/buyer: Richard T. Sansone to Uzi Rosha & Jaehee Moon

154 Regents PK

Price: $749,500

Seller/buyer: James & Katherine Larsen to Thomas & Lisa Lawlor

2 High Point Road

Price: $1,650,000

Seller/buyer: David S. & Jane Henig Orlin to Todd & Sarah Morrison

9205 Levelle Drive

Price: $886,375

Seller/buyer: Michelle Adato to Kareem Hammad & Rhea Karam

4 Stone Drive

Price: $670,000

Seller/buyer: Cindy Tynik to Ethan Olmstead & Jennifer Cirino

95 Hillspoint Road

Price: $1,490,000

Real Estate Listings

Seller/buyer: Marc W. & Stacey F. Zimmerman to Barry & Bianca Jonas