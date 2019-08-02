https://www.westport-news.com/realestate/article/Westport-house-sells-for-1-86-million-14276351.php
Westport house sells for $1.86 million
Photo: Google Image
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of July 15-19.
4 Silver Brook Road
Price: $1,862,500
Seller/buyer: Richard T. Sansone to Uzi Rosha & Jaehee Moon
154 Regents PK
Price: $749,500
Seller/buyer: James & Katherine Larsen to Thomas & Lisa Lawlor
2 High Point Road
Price: $1,650,000
Seller/buyer: David S. & Jane Henig Orlin to Todd & Sarah Morrison
9205 Levelle Drive
Price: $886,375
Seller/buyer: Michelle Adato to Kareem Hammad & Rhea Karam
4 Stone Drive
Price: $670,000
Seller/buyer: Cindy Tynik to Ethan Olmstead & Jennifer Cirino
95 Hillspoint Road
Price: $1,490,000
Real Estate Listings
Seller/buyer: Marc W. & Stacey F. Zimmerman to Barry & Bianca Jonas
View Comments