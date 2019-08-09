Westport house sells for $1.71 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of July 22-26.
20 Rices Lane
Price: $1,712,500
Seller/buyer: Rices Lane LLC to Daniel A and Dayna A. Haggarty
38 Hills Lane
Price: $342,500
Seller/buyer: Michael J. Santacroce to Ashay Talegaonkar and Sanniti Pimpley
60 Post Road West
Price: $790,000
Seller/buyer: Sixty PRW LLC to 60 Post Road West LLC
17 Church Street
Price: $801,000
Seller/buyer: Daniel A. Daly Guris to Brett Milchman and Kaitlyn Kasinskas
9 Quentin Road
Price: $1,500,000
Seller/buyer: Renee M. & Andra H. Vebell to Paul-Matthieu and Jennifer A. Herbert-Coste
12 Stony Brook Road
Price: $1,010,000
Seller/buyer: Dimitri Offengenden to Raymond and Stephanie Tang
65 Center Street
Price: $237,840
Seller/buyer: David W. Smith to Sean and Natalie Gottlieb
65 Center Street
Price: $356,760
Seller/buyer: Harriet Smith EST to Sean and Natalie Gottlieb
22 Clinton Avenue
Price: $747,000
Seller/buyer: Carl H. Jackson and Jodi M. Sansonse to Erika L. and Justin M. Brunswasser
3 Turtleback Lane
Price: $1,456,500
Seller/buyer: Randi T and James H. Perry to Pamela S. and Gerard W. Lillis
16 North Ridge Road
Price: $820,000
Seller/buyer: Francis and Jane Costello to Peoples United Bank