WESTPORT — Listing agents said they’re seeing more interest in multi-generational and shared living possibilities with the housing market in flux and lingering uncertainties of the pandemic and the nation’s economy.

“Bringing extended family members under one roof can provide a level of financial stability to the whole family,” said Mary Ann Lindwall, a realtor with The Riverside Realty Group. “In my own in-town neighborhood, one of the properties is home to four generations.”