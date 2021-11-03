Westport home offers green features, including a Tesla charging station

WESTPORT — A lot of thought went into the construction of the five-bedroom home at 22 Coleytown Road.

Hoping to create as low a carbon footprint as they could, the owners sought out environmentally friendly features, including geothermal heat and solar panels, which translate to no heating bills and minimal expenses for electricity, said listing agent Maryann Levanti.

“It actually is one of very few residential homes to be awarded a HERS 5 rating,” she said.

By adding a Tesla charging station, the owners don’t have to pay for gas or the electricity to power the station. And there is a back-up system of natural gas and a full-house generator, Levanti said.

In addition, the home features European-imported doors and windows that are passivehaus, meaning they are triple glazed and made of mahogany to provide a tight fit that doesn’t waste energy.

Built in 2012, the house is set back from Coleytown Road, with a convenient gate through the back fence for dog walking, bike riding and a quick walk to Coleytown elementary and middle schools. The nearly three dry acres have room for a tennis court, poolhouse or guest house.

The stone home offers five en-suite bedrooms split over the second and third levels. The main floor offers an office and a library, which could serve as a second office for a work-from-home environment.

The open kitchen and family room offers the flexibility many families prefer and the current owners thought of their furry friends as well: There’s a dog shower in the mudroom.

Other custom features include a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, a stone dining room and an in-home theater. The home gym comes with equipment and the current owners are also leaving the pool table and video games.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 22 Coleytown Road, Westport PRICE: $3,450,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 17 FEATURES: Five en-suite bedrooms, nearly three acres, four fireplaces, in-ground pool and spa, hardwood floors, French doors, central air and vacuum, many energy and solar attributes, three-car attached garage, media room, playroom, balcony, kennel, patio SCHOOLS: Coleytown, Coleytown, Staples ASSESSMENT: $1,946,600 MILL RATE: 18.070 TAXES: $35,175 See More Collapse

This house is on the market for $3.45 million.

For details contact Maryann Ross Levanti of The Higgins Group at 203-984-5157 or maryannlevanti@gmail.com.