Westport home offers green features, including a Tesla charging station Meredith Guinness Nov. 3, 2021
1 of13
22 Coleytown Road, Westport, Conn.
Oliver Bencosme / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of13
22 Coleytown Road, Westport, Conn.
Oliver Bencosme / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
3 of13
22 Coleytown Road, Westport, Conn.
John Caropreso and virtual 203 / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
4 of13
22 Coleytown Road, Westport, Conn.
John Caropreso and virtual 203 / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 5 of13
6 of13
22 Coleytown Road, Westport, Conn.
John Caropreso and virtual 203 / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
7 of13
22 Coleytown Road, Westport, Conn.
John Caropreso and virtual 203 / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
8 of13
22 Coleytown Road, Westport, Conn.
John Caropreso and virtual 203 / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
9 of13
22 Coleytown Road, Westport, Conn.
John Caropreso and virtual 203 / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 10 of13
11 of13
22 Coleytown Road, Westport, Conn.
John Caropreso and virtual 203 / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
12 of13
22 Coleytown Road, Westport, Conn.
John Caropreso and virtual 203 / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
13 of13
WESTPORT — A lot of thought went into the construction of the five-bedroom home at 22 Coleytown Road.
Hoping to create as low a carbon footprint as they could, the owners sought out environmentally friendly features, including geothermal heat and solar panels, which translate to no heating bills and minimal expenses for electricity, said listing agent Maryann Levanti.
Written By
Meredith Guinness