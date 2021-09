WESTPORT — A local builder created 3 Cooper Lane as his own family home — and it shows, according to listing agent Cyd Hamer.

“It’s the perfect floor plan. All the bedrooms are en suite, there are play spaces for the kids on different levels,” she said. “It checks every box and doesn’t miss a thing.”

Set on a private cul-de-sac in the Old Hill section of town, the home is also a mile’s walk to downtown shops and restaurants. The grounds offer a heated, in-ground gunite pool and pool house and professional landscaping on almost 1.5 acres with room for a sport or tennis court.

Built in 2002, the seven-bedroom home is finished on all four levels with ample space for family living and entertaining. In fact, the home boasts a 10-seat movie theater and lower level with wet bar, wine cellar and an ample home gym.

The recently updated kitchen is a gathering place with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances and quartz counters. French doors lead to the family room and extensive outer patios.

The first-floor library offers space to work from home.

The primary bedroom suite includes a fireplace, two oversized walk-in closets and a newer spa bath with a double shower and heated floor, as well as separate sitting area with another fireplace and a balcony.

The master layout is such that someone who has to get up early can leave the bedroom, shower and dress and leave the suite without going back into the bedroom and waking anyone still sleeping, Hamer said.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 3 Cooper Lane, Westport PRICE: $4,000,000 FEATURES: This seven-bedroom home includes a heated, gunite pool and pool house, seven full and two half baths, central air and central vacuum, wine cellar, staff quarters, home gym, master suite with fireplaces and balcony, game room, 10-seat home theater, an attached garage, patio and porch, professional landscaping, sprinkler system SCHOOLS: King's Highway, Coleytown, Staples ASSESSMENT: $2,315,600 MILL RATE: 16.71 TAXES: $38,694 See More Collapse

“They thought of everything,” she said.

Four additional family bedrooms — each with its own bath and one with a playroom — complete the second floor. The third floor offers a guest bedroom and another play space.

This house is on the market for $4 million.

For details contact Cyd Hamer of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 917-744-5089 or chamer@williampitt.com.