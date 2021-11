WESTPORT — Just a few minutes from the train and all the amenities of bustling downtown Saugatuck, the five-bedroom home at 22 Bermuda Road feels a world away, said listing agent Lisa Hartmann, of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built in 2000 directly on Bermuda Lagoon, it offers a rare private deep-water dock for an easy visit to nearby Cockenoe Island or sailing off into Long Island Sound and beyond.