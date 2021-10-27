Westport home features custom details

WESTPORT — With four levels of finished living space, the home at 43 Sturges Highway has plenty of space for warm family gatherings or a quiet moment alone.

Built in 2004, the six-bedroom colonial sits on a full acre surrounded by well-planned mature plantings and fruit trees. A custom stone wall meets iron fencing that continues around the entire property.

Double doors open to the grand foyer and more than 10,000 square feet, marked by custom millwork, arched doorways, Venetian plaster work, detailed columns and coffered ceilings.

An oversized island enhances the ample kitchen, which also includes a breakfast area and leads into a family room. Wide hallways lead throughout the thoughtful floor plan.

All five family bedrooms are en suite and the second level features a laundry room. The primary suite offers a large sitting area with a fireplace and two walk-in closets.

The third level features a large space that could function as a media room. The lower level offers a large carpeted space that could serve as a recreation or play room. This floor also features a full bath and the home has a mudroom and wine cellar.

A two-car garage has a third bay that could be transformed back into a third garage space, if needed.

This house is on the market for nearly $3.99 million.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 43 Sturges Highway, Westport PRICE: $3,988,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 19 FEATURES: indoor gunite pool, three fireplaces, hardwood and stone floors, French doors, wine cellar, central air, security system, walk-up finished attic, gazebo, patio and garden, circular driveway, two-car attached garage SCHOOLS: Long Lots, Bedford, Staples ASSESSMENT: $2,237,100 MILL RATE: 18.07 TAXES: $40,424 See More Collapse

For details contact Brown Harris Stevens listing agents Helen Cusa at 203-451-7731 or hcusa@bhsusa.com or Kecia Von Der Ahe at 818-590-7374 or kvonderahe@bhsusa.com.