Westport home features custom details Meredith Guinness Oct. 27, 2021 Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 2:11 p.m.
1 of19
43 Sturges Highway, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of19
43 Sturges Highway, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
3 of19
43 Sturges Highway, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
4 of19
43 Sturges Highway, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 5 of19
6 of19
43 Sturges Highway, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
7 of19
43 Sturges Highway, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
8 of19
43 Sturges Highway, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
9 of19
43 Sturges Highway, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 10 of19
11 of19
43 Sturges Highway, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
12 of19
43 Sturges Highway, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
13 of19
43 Sturges Highway, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
14 of19
43 Sturges Highway, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 15 of19
16 of19
43 Sturges Highway, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
17 of19
43 Sturges Highway, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
18 of19
43 Sturges Highway, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
19 of19
WESTPORT — With four levels of finished living space, the home at 43 Sturges Highway has plenty of space for warm family gatherings or a quiet moment alone.
Built in 2004, the six-bedroom colonial sits on a full acre surrounded by well-planned mature plantings and fruit trees. A custom stone wall meets iron fencing that continues around the entire property.
Written By
Meredith Guinness