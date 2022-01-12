Westport home designed by Frazier Forman Peters ‘personifies a staycation’

WESTPORT — Immortalized in “Frazier Forman Peters: Westport’s Legacy in Stone,” co-authored by his granddaughter Laura Blau, Frazier Peters was the creative force behind at least 41 town homes showcasing the renowned architect’s influential building methods.

The estate at 9 Greenbrier Road is no exception.

While Peters’ original stone house is now a cozy guest cottage, it also served as the muse for the 2007 custom-built main home that incorporates the look and feel of his signature stonework.

Set on 2.85 acres, the home is surrounded by park-like grounds of manicured lawns and mature trees. A two-story fieldstone porch opens to a dramatic main staircase inside. Crisp white columns open to the inviting living room with a fireplace and row of oversized arched windows.

A coffered ceiling and rich paneling add warmth to the library, which offers French doors to the terrace.

Upper and lower terraces include an outdoor kitchen as well as a fieldstone fireplace for cool evenings. The pool and spa are found down a stone walkway, where wall fountains and dual pergolas flank the pool house.

The gourmet kitchen that opens to an ample breakfast room features a farmhouse sink, large island and high-end appliances, including a professional Wolf oven and Bosch built-in coffee machine. A butler’s pantry connects the kitchen and dining room with its custom molding and tray ceiling.

The primary bedroom suite features a barrel ceiling and window seats as well as a fireplace and French doors to a private sitting room. The suite’s bathroom offers an oversized glass-enclosed shower, a pedestal bathtub and two separate vanities.

The other wing of the second story includes three en-suite bedrooms with built-ins and window seats in the connecting hallways. A third floor includes an additional bedroom and a family room that could be used for a playroom, study space or game room.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 9 Greenbrier Road, Westport PRICE: $5,500,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 18 FEATURES: Seven-bedroom home on 2.85 acres with notable stone guest cottage, five fireplaces, three-car garage, pool and spa, pool house, terraces, outdoor kitchen and fireplace, hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, French doors, central air, underground utilities, exercise room, breezeway, audio & security systems SCHOOLS: Coleytown, Coleytown, Staples ASSESSMENT: $2,832,100 MILL RATE: 18.070 TAXES: $51,176 See More Collapse

A back staircase offers access to the mudroom and the lower level is home to a gym and media room.

A breezeway links the main home to the guest cottage with its great room with stone fireplace. A sitting room and two en-suite bedrooms offer ample space for guests — a welcome feature in this time in which families are gathering together, said listing agent Michelle Genovesi, of William Raveis Real Estate.

“More than ever, Greenbrier is a home where family and friends want to gather,” she said. “It personifies a ‘stay-cation.’”

This house is on the market for $5.5 million.

For details contact Michelle Genovese, of William Raveis Real Estate, at 203-454-4663(HOME) or michelle@mghomes.com.