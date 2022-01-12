Westport home designed by Frazier Forman Peters ‘personifies a staycation’ Meredith Guinness Jan. 12, 2022
1 of17
9 Greenbrier Road, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Michelle&CO at William Raveis Real Estate Show More Show Less
2 of17
9 Greenbrier Road, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Michelle&CO at William Raveis Real Estate Show More Show Less
3 of17
9 Greenbrier Road, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Michelle&CO at William Raveis Real Estate Show More Show Less
4 of17
9 Greenbrier Road, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Michelle&CO at William Raveis Real Estate Show More Show Less 5 of17
6 of17
9 Greenbrier Road, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Michelle&CO at William Raveis Real Estate Show More Show Less
7 of17
9 Greenbrier Road, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Michelle&CO at William Raveis Real Estate Show More Show Less
8 of17
9 Greenbrier Road, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Michelle&CO at William Raveis Real Estate Show More Show Less
9 of17
9 Greenbrier Road, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Michelle&CO at William Raveis Real Estate Show More Show Less 10 of17
11 of17
9 Greenbrier Road, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Michelle&CO at William Raveis Real Estate Show More Show Less
12 of17
9 Greenbrier Road, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Michelle&CO at William Raveis Real Estate Show More Show Less
13 of17
9 Greenbrier Road, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Michelle&CO at William Raveis Real Estate Show More Show Less
14 of17
9 Greenbrier Road, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Michelle&CO at William Raveis Real Estate Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17
9 Greenbrier Road, Westport, Conn.
Courtesy of Michelle&CO at William Raveis Real Estate Show More Show Less
17 of17
WESTPORT — Immortalized in “Frazier Forman Peters: Westport’s Legacy in Stone,” co-authored by his granddaughter Laura Blau, Frazier Peters was the creative force behind at least 41 town homes showcasing the renowned architect’s influential building methods.
The estate at 9 Greenbrier Road is no exception.
Written By
Meredith Guinness