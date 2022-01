WESTPORT — Built by Frances Gershwin, sister of musical brothers George and Ira, and Leopold Godowsky, inventor of Kodachrome, the estate at 157 Easton Road is said to have welcomed Frank Sinatra, Mia Farrow and Paul Newman over the years, according to the listing agents.

Now billed as an attractive choice for multi-generational families looking for shared space in uncertain times, “River Run” offers a main house, river house and guest house on a sprawling 2.75 acres.

“This is a one-of-a-kind family compound,” said listing agent Michelle Genovesi of WIlliam Raveis Real Estate. “The setting is so peaceful and private, but only an hour from the city. The completely renovated outbuildings include a two-bedroom guest house with a private courtyard and a river house with a full kitchen and bath that would make a beautiful home office.”

With its long, gated drive, the property includes meandering walking paths and Japanese gardens ready for the promise of spring.

The front door opens dramatically to the 30-foot-high ceiling of the entry hall and a great room with the first of four fireplaces in the main home. The nearby living room features a second cozy fireplace and hardwood floors.

A casual sitting room offers access to the bluestone terrace through French doors.

The chef’s kitchen offers high-end appliances, including a six-burner gas range, and a waterfall edge breakfast bar. A built-in banquette provides more seating space for family and guests.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: European, modern ADDRESS: 157 Easton Road, Westport PRICE: $7,995,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 17 FEATURES: Seven-bedroom home on 2.75 acres, direct waterfront, guest house, river house, indoor heated pool & spa, balconies, six fireplaces, patios, terrace, tennis court, underground sprinkler SCHOOLS: Coleytown, Coleytown, Staples ASSESSMENT: $2,482,140 MILL RATE: 18.07 TAXES: $44,852 See More Collapse

The pretty dining room boasts a coffered ceiling, as well as a bay window and French doors to the terrace for indoor-outdoor entertaining options.

A brick patio connects the main terrace to the indoor pool and spa. The space features a soaring ceiling with skylights, a welcome fireplace and sliding doors that fully open on sunny days.

The pool area also includes an adjacent steam room.

Back inside, the home office is surrounded in built-in bookcases. Three staircases connect to the upper level, where more built-ins transform a landing to a private reading nook.

The primary suite offers a stained glass window, dressing room and romantic private balcony with views of the river beyond. A private staircase leads from the suite to the indoor pool and the master bath offers heated marble floors, a double vanity and slipper tub.

In addition to family bedrooms, the main home includes a private staircase to a suite with bedroom, sitting room and full bath - a potential in-law or au pair retreat. The home’s lower level includes an English pub-style bar, a home gym and an additional bath.

The compound also offers a private, two-bedroom guest house. A professional greenhouse, outdoor yoga studio and tennis court are nearby.

The separate river house with living room and kitchen has a waterfront terrace, rooftop deck and grotto. Dams along the river form a natural swimming pool and waterfalls.

This house is on the market for nearly $8 million.

For details contact Michelle Genovesi, of William Raveis Real Estate, at 203-454-7653 or michelle@michelleandco.com.