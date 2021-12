WESTPORT — Originally built in 1920, the home at 21 Norwalk Ave. has been completely re-envisioned to offer an easy-care, modern lifestyle within a short stroll to Compo Beach.

The first-and-only owners of the new space, which is set on more than a tenth of an acre, have used it as a second home, said listing agent Toni Mickiewicz of William Raveis Real Estate.