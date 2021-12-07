Weston house offers over 10,000 square feet of living space Meredith Guinness Dec. 7, 2021
WESTON — With more than 10,000 square feet of living space, the property at 2 Briar Oak Drive offers estate-like privacy and amenities with plenty of ties to the town’s award-winning schools, Weston Center and its time-honored community festivities.
“The charming neighborhood is an easy walk to town to enjoy the Memorial Day Fair, July Fourth fireworks and outdoor concerts at the Historical Society,” said listing agent Jennifer Twombly, of William Raveis Real Estate. “It is even a town favorite for trick-or-treating.”
