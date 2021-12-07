Skip to main content
Weston house offers over 10,000 square feet of living space

Meredith Guinness
2 Briar Oak Drive, Weston, Conn.
2 Briar Oak Drive, Weston, Conn.

WESTON — With more than 10,000 square feet of living space, the property at 2 Briar Oak Drive offers estate-like privacy and amenities with plenty of ties to the town’s award-winning schools, Weston Center and its time-honored community festivities.

“The charming neighborhood is an easy walk to town to enjoy the Memorial Day Fair, July Fourth fireworks and outdoor concerts at the Historical Society,” said listing agent Jennifer Twombly, of William Raveis Real Estate. “It is even a town favorite for trick-or-treating.”

A wrap-around covered porch invites guests to the main home. Built in 2001, the home features a casual flow through a main level.

The chef’s kitchen and family room with fieldstone fireplace are the heart of the home and lead to the new oversized covered patio overlooking the yard, pool, barn and professionally landscaped grounds. The 1,204-square-foot cottage offers a full bath and kitchenette and can served as a pool or guest house, home office or gym.

The main home’s grand staircase leads to a primary suite with a dual entry walk-in closet, dressing room and marble bath. The upper level features three large bedrooms, one en suite, as well as laundry and an in-law suite.

The lower level offers plenty of living possibilities, including a recreation room or gym. It also features a smaller room that could be a second office and full bath.

This house is on the market for $2.4 million.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE

STYLE: Colonial, farm

ADDRESS: 2 Briar Oak Drive, Weston

PRICE: $2,400,000

NUMBER OF ROOMS: 13

FEATURES: Six-bedroom home on 2.5 acres, barn, patio, wrap-around porch, underground sprinkler, three fireplaces, French doors, hardwood floors, bonus room, laundry room, mudroom, central vacuum, hot tub, three-car garage, heated gunite pool and spa, pool house

SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt, Weston, Weston

ASSESSMENT: $1,348,560

MILL RATE: 32.92

TAXES: $44,395

For details contact Jennifer Twombly, of William Raveis Real Estate, at 203-505-4329 or Jennifer.twombly@raveis.com.
