WESTON — The 3.59-acre property at 16 Weston Road offers an opportunity to own a working farm in southern Weston not far from the Westport border.

Or, as listing agent Andrew Whiteley, of William Raveis Real Estate, sees it, “Million Dollar Listing” meets “We Bought a Zoo.”

Built in 2001, the colonial is a Michael Greenberg home featuring five bedrooms, five full baths and more than 6,000 square feet of living space. In addition, the property includes a 2015 working barn with chicken coop, stalls, pens, full kitchen, office, greenhouse and plenty of storage.

“Live off the grid and grow your own food and yet live only minutes to the center of Westport and the Post Road,” Whiteley said.

The home’s main floor includes welcoming living and dining rooms as well as a modern kitchen with a pantry and tile floors and a pretty bay window. The floor also includes a relaxing family room with a vaulted ceiling and a library, both with fireplaces and access to the deck.

The upper story features four family bedrooms and a primary bedroom suite, each with its own bath. The primary offers a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and walk-in closet.

Two more potential bedrooms on the lower level each feature a cedar closet.

Outdoors are an in-ground pool with a cabana, a hot tub and a three-car garage, as well as all the makings for an attractive family compound.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 16 Weston Road, Weston PRICE: $3,600,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: Five-bedroom home on more than 3.5 acres, in-ground pool, four fireplaces, bay windows, hardwood floors, pantry, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, balcony, deck, cedar closets, central air & vacuum, security system, cabana, underground sprinkler SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt, Weston, Weston ASSESSMENT: $2,176,730 MILL RATE: 32.92 TAXES: $71,658 See More Collapse

This house is on the market for $3.6 million.

For details contact Andrew Whiteley, of William Raveis Real Estate, at 203-258-1595 or andreww@afahomes.com.