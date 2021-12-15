Weston home boasts extensive stonework

WESTON — Designed by prominent Westport architect Peter Cadoux, the six-bedroom colonial at 21 Twin Oak Lane has been only “very gently” lived in since it was built in 2001 and has a serene quality centered on natural beauty, said listing agent Joan Wright, of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.

“There’s a private, grand approach to this home with beautiful specimen plantings, but the interior living space is oriented to the back with spectacular views of lush, very private property that is magnificent in every season,” she said.