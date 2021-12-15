Skip to main content
Weston home boasts extensive stonework

Meredith Guinness
21 Twin Oak Lane, Weston, Conn.
21 Twin Oak Lane, Weston, Conn.

WESTON — Designed by prominent Westport architect Peter Cadoux, the six-bedroom colonial at 21 Twin Oak Lane has been only “very gently” lived in since it was built in 2001 and has a serene quality centered on natural beauty, said listing agent Joan Wright, of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.

“There’s a private, grand approach to this home with beautiful specimen plantings, but the interior living space is oriented to the back with spectacular views of lush, very private property that is magnificent in every season,” she said.

Embellished with extensive millwork and custom finishes, the nearly 10,000-square-foot home is finished on three levels. The main floor is primed for entertaining with many French doors opening to a long, covered porch. Moving indoors, the family chef will find a fully stocked kitchen with granite counters and three different pantries.

The primary suite includes a fireplace and sitting room with French doors to a private deck overlooking mature trees and native fieldstone walls. The bathroom offers an ample dressing room and two walk-in closets.

Four additional en-suite bedrooms complete this floor.

The finished lower level with fireplace offers space for a pool table, exercise equipment, hobby supplies or a media area. This floor also features a full bathroom and custom wine cooler and an additional room could be a wine cellar, office or sixth bedroom.

“The stone masonry work on the property is extensive and complements this three-acre lot in every direction,” Wright said. “My favorite use of this stone was a delightful surprise when I first discovered a bridal stone staircase that came into view through an opening in one of the backyard stone walls.”

This house is on the market for nearly $2.5 million.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE

STYLE: Colonial

ADDRESS: 21 Twin Oak Lane, Weston

PRICE: $2,495,000

NUMBER OF ROOMS: 14

FEATURES: Six-bedroom home on three acres, four fireplaces, French doors, hardwood floors, wet bars, pantries, extensive custom woodworking, hydro-tub, walk-in closets, built-in audio, central vacuum, security and indoor fire sprinkler systems, porch, stone walls, wrap-around deck, three-car attached garage

SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt, Weston, Weston

ASSESSMENT: $1,371,400

MILL RATE: 32.92

TAXES: $45,146

For details contact Joan Wright, at William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, at 203-247-5868 or jwright@wpsir.com.
