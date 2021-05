The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of April 12 to April 16.

171 Compo Road S.: Rita A. Miele to Home Design & Build LLC, $600,000

20 Cross Street Unit 10: Alexander and Hillary Schawiak to Martin and Bonnie Baker, $328,000

11 Kirock Place: Elena Doom and Jonathan A. Rosman to Sean Gregory Mackay and Elizabeth Kim, $1,545,000

37 Bermuda Road: Jacqueline S. Flournoy to 37 Bermuda Road LLC, $603,997, 50 percent interest

37 Bermuda Road: Peter and Jacqueline S. Flournoy Trustees, to 37 Bermuda Road L. L. C., $603,997, 50 percent interest

17 Grove Point: Jeffrey L. and Mary E. Allen to Benjamin G. Joseloff and Taryn M. Allen, $1,050,000

17 High Street: 17 High Street L. L. C. to Melissa and Ernesto Giraldez, $749,000

22 Mill Street: Robert W. Lee to Ryan K. Macinnis and Madeline Leslie Kern, $785,000

66 Lyons Plains Road: Orren Karniol-Tambour to Sal Kutub, $1,350,000, 24 percent interest Westport

151 Imperial Avenue: Peter J. and Sara A. Tucker to Susan Baer and Benjamin J. Chan, $1,402,000

8 Sugar Maple Lane: Michael Kelly to Edgard Soares Neto and Tatiana Seabra Valoura Vaz, $2,250,000

4 Thomas Road: Christopher Fain and Diane Ellen Sutter to Richard and Rebecca McCallum, $2,700.000

42 Pumpkin Hill: Thomas Bruno to Daniel and Cardinia Brown Norwich, $724,000

22 Compo Parkway: Harold and Susan Birk to Gloria B. Nussbaum, $2,000,000

28 Turkey Hill Road North: Christopher Kaminski to Adelya Khmelevskaya and Ivan Khmelevskoy, $1,087,500