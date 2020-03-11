The Two Oh Three founders’ childhood home on the market

WESTPORT — Connecticut pride is exhibited by anyone who wears a baseball cap, hoodie, T-shirt or joggers emblazoned with the ZIP code 203, occasionally accompanied by the image of a shore bird.

Tory and Roscoe Brown, the brother-sister duo of young entrepreneurs who came up with the idea for The Two Oh Three, a line of casual and athletic wear, say on their website “All of our products celebrate CT & embody the lifestyle of our active & vibrant community.”

Their childhood home, where they envisioned and established their successful company, is on the market. It’s clear the family takes great pride in their white Nantucket-style colonial house with an attached 18th-century restored barn at 83 Sturges Highway. The barn also includes a partially finished legal apartment with a separate address of 85 Sturges Highway.

Creativity hangs in the air of this 13-room, 7,389-square-foot house. Their company revolves around a particular lifestyle, and this estate in the Hunt Club section of Westport reflects that lifestyle of casual elegance and relaxation. This house awaits its next owners who also embrace such a way of life.

“We love to travel and explore, see new places and meet new people; but most of all we love our Connecticut lifestyle. Bacon egg and cheeses from our favorite local deli, visiting the vibrant CT farmer’s markets, hiking through our state parks, spending summer days on the Long Island Sound, and apple picking as soon as the leaves start to change. The traditions and culture of this area unite us all and now it’s time to show it,” the Brown siblings’ website says.

The location of this property allows its residents to take advantage of farmers markets, shopping, dining and recreation in Westport and Fairfield. The house is only minutes from the Greens Farms Metro-North train station and local beaches.

This country club-esque mini-estate of just over 2 level acres not only invites, but provides a seamless flow of living between the indoor and outdoor spaces. The listing agent says the grounds include a “velvet green rolling lawn,” a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, large bluestone patio, perennial gardens and a covered deck. According to the agent, it also provides a unique blend of classic design by local architect Peter Cadoux and old world charm.

“The 2004 build perfectly integrated modern spaces and rare historic detail,” the agent said.

The property includes two driveways — the first is circular and comprises crushed stone and the other is paved with asphalt. Inside, the house features 9-foot ceilings and spacious light-filled rooms, some of them more traditional and formal, and others clearly meant for lounging. The formal living room has a fireplace and coffered ceiling. The formal dining room features two separate doors to the sun room. The butler’s pantry has ample counter space, a wet bar, beverage refrigerator and glass-front cabinetry.

In the well-designed chef’s kitchen, there is a center island/breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, and a door to the patio and yard. The sizable breakfast room features a cathedral ceiling, exposed beams, and access into the great room, where there is a massive stone fireplace, several sitting areas, a dry bar, and stairs to loft space. The loft contains flexible space for a game room, recreation room or other purposes.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The master suite features a tall vaulted ceiling, sitting area, walk-in closet, and spa-like bath with a steam shower and jetted tub. The home’s fifth bedroom is on the finished third floor.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial and Converted Barn ADDRESS: 83 Sturges Highway PRICE: $2,500,000 ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: 2.09-acre level property, antique barn, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, large bluestone patio, perennial gardens, covered deck, exterior lighting, screened porch, underground sprinkler, partially finished legal apartment; only minutes to the Greens Farm train station, shops, restaurants, beaches, and downtown Westport; close to Christie’s Country Store and Rolnick Observatory, proximity to Post Road (Route 1), audio system, pre-wired for cable, bar, two fireplaces, two separate driveways, attached two-car garage, zoned central air conditioning zoned oil heat and propane heat, full unfinished basement, attic, public water and sewer connections, five bedrooms, four full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Long Lots Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $1,441,600 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $24,305

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Pat Shea of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-895-0280 or pat.shea@coldwellbankermoves.com.