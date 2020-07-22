On the Market: Work from home in casual luxury in custom-built colonial

The custom-built stone and shingle colonial house at 345 Greens Farms Road sits on a two-acre park-like property. The custom-built stone and shingle colonial house at 345 Greens Farms Road sits on a two-acre park-like property. Photo: © SR Photo, LLC All Rights Reserved Photo: © SR Photo, LLC All Rights Reserved Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close On the Market: Work from home in casual luxury in custom-built colonial 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A perfect summer awaits the next owners of the custom-built stone-and-shingle colonial house at 345 Greens Farms Road in the Greens Farms neighborhood. Truthfully, it’s probably near-perfect year round, but particularly during the summer months when this property invites seamless indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.

The listing agents said it best when they characterized this two-acre park-like property and all its amenities as “Your own private summer camp and resort-style vacation retreat.” It features all the elegance of a premier Westport estate and all the casual luxury of a private resort. Lounge on the expansive granite patio bordered by a fieldstone sitting wall. Swim in the heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool. Dine in the screened-in gazebo or al fresco beneath the pergola, where there is also a built-in Viking grill. Entertaining outside is enhanced by an interior wet bar with a granite counter, glass-front cabinetry, a beverage refrigerator and French doors that open to the patio.

While the exterior is casual and relaxing the interior is refined and tasteful. “This stunning home is also highly practical and suited to today’s needs,” the agents said, pointing out that the residents can work from home comfortably, selecting from two or three private offices. These spaces can also be used for dedicated study or distance-learning areas, should that be needed again because of the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the flexible layout is ideal for those seeking privacy for extended-stay guests, in-laws or an au pair.

The level of detail inside this home is evident from the moment one pulls into the driveway, which is marked by stone pillars topped with lanterns. While most upscale homes feature a paved driveway lined with one row of Belgium block, this driveway’s Belgium block is four rows deep, and it leads to a large motor court, which creates an elegant arrival. A wide stone path brings visitors to the covered front entrance comprising French doors framed by ivy-covered stone. Those doors open into the true center hall, which peers through the rear multi-paned glass French doors into the backyard.

Inside, this “timeless, gracious interior features generously scaled rooms characterized by high ceilings, abundant light, fine millwork, and built-ins,” the agents said. There are 14 rooms within its 9,200 square feet of living space. The two-story foyer provides access to the formal living and dining rooms. The living room features a fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves. The walls of the dining room are adorned in sophisticated paneling, and this room also has a built-in window seat.

The sizable gourmet eat-in kitchen features a pantry, center island/breakfast bar, ogee-edged granite counters, high-end appliances, and French doors in the casual dining area that lead to the backyard. The spacious family room has a two-story vaulted ceiling with an interior balcony, two walls of built-in shelving and cabinetry, floor-to-ceiling stone walls housing a fireplace, and three sets of French doors overlooking the attractively landscaped grounds.

There are six bedrooms in this house, all found on the second floor. The master suite features a wall of built-ins, a large walk-in closet/dressing room with organizers, and a spa-like marble bath.

Real Estate Listings

On the finished lower level there is a game room and a recreation room with an exercise area.

All of this just minutes from the Metro-North Railroad station, beaches, and many other town amenities and conveniences.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Barbara Bross of the Bross Chingas Bross Team and Coldwell Banker Riverside Avenue at 203-829-6592 or barbarabross@aol.com.