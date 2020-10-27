On the Market: Wilton home reminiscent of French countryside

The French Chateau-style house at 9 Graenest Ridge Road in Wilton sits on a private property of more than four acres, yet walking distance to Wilton Center and the train station. The French Chateau-style house at 9 Graenest Ridge Road in Wilton sits on a private property of more than four acres, yet walking distance to Wilton Center and the train station. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close On the Market: Wilton home reminiscent of French countryside 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The trick this October is the interruption of the usual Halloween festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic. The treat is the opportunity to visit the French Chateau-style house at 9 Graenest Ridge Road and what a treat this house is.

There will be an open house on Oct. 31 at Chateau Isle De France, a romantic old world-style stately manor that was renovated, rebuilt and restored in 2004.

The listing agent says this house is brimming with “the distinctive allure of a French provincial home updated and refined with classic proportions and luxury details that stand the test of time.” It is a mélange of “the best of the past integrated with 21st century lifestyle requirements,” the agent said.

The architecturally significant design of the exterior “transports you without a passport, thanks to its rooflines, hand-split stone chimneys, cedar roof, charming windows and wide-planked, country-style shutters,” the agent said.

The cream-colored masonry, stone and stucco European-inspired colonial house offers 7,500 square feet of casually elegant living and entertaining space.

This house sits on a professionally landscaped level and sloping property of just over four acres “punctuated by majestic trees.”

This private paradise is also conveniently located within a short and easy walk to local essentials, among them boutiques, restaurants, grocery markets, the U.S. Post Office, the Wilton Public Library and the Wilton Metro North Railroad train station. Only blocks away is Danbury Road (Route 7), making this house a great location for commuters. Also close by are the Lovers Lane Open Space, Merwin Meadows Park and the Norwalk River Valley Trail.

Belgium block lines the driveway, which divides into sizable upper and lower levels, providing ample parking for all gatherings, intimate to grand, that this property can accommodate when social distancing is no longer necessary. The wide and welcoming bluestone path leads to the front door, which opens into the two-story foyer with a built-in window seat.

Real Estate Listings

Within the open floor plan, there are generously proportioned rooms and nine-foot ceilings. The spacious formal living room contains a stone fireplace and the nearly banquet-sized formal dining room has a coffered ceiling. The cavernous, yet comfortable, great room features a stone fireplace, a cathedral ceiling with trestle beams and French doors to the terrace and yard.

In the French country eat-in kitchen there is a center island/breakfast bar, large farm sink, ogee-edged granite counters, breakfast nook, butler’s pantry and high-end appliances. Above the range there is a pot-filler.

The pine-paneled library features a wet bar and built-in bookshelves. One of the home’s five bedrooms is on the main level.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: French Chateau-style House ADDRESS: 9 Graenest Ridge Road, Wilton PRICE: $3,297,000 ROOMS: 14 FEATURES: 4.04-acre level and sloping property, located on a cul-de-sac, terrace, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, professionally landscaped; short walk to Wilton Center shops, restaurants, Metro North Railroad train station, and recreational places; possible in-law or au pair suite, wet bar, four fireplaces, open floor plan, audio system, cable - pre-wired, central vacuum, cedar wood shingle roof, stone wall, attached and detached two-car garages totaling four bays, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, 100-gallon water heater tank, walk-out basement, private well, septic system, five bedrooms, four full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Miller-Driscoll Elementary, Cider Mill Intermediate, Middlebrook Middle, Wilton High ASSESSMENT: $1,440,320 MILL RATE: 27.4616 mills TAXES: $39,551

On the second floor there is built-in seating on the landing and four bedrooms including the master suite, which has a marble fireplace, sitting area, walk-in closet, dressing room and marble bath with a soaking tub, shower and double vanity. Two of the bedrooms feature a cathedral ceiling and ladder to a loft.

A game or recreation room is on the main floor while the home theater of media room is on the lower level. It has the home’s fourth fireplace.

The open house is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Mar Jennings of Mar Jennings Real Estate at Higgins Group Bedford Square at 203-227-4065 or visit his website at www.marjennings.com/realestate/.