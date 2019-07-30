On the Market: Wilton colonial rich in character

WILTON — The owners of the preserved, antique gray colonial house at 95 Grumman Hill Road have enjoyed living in this “classic yet modern abode,” especially in the summertime.

“We loved our family time outside in the summer, eating dinner on the patio and sitting by the fire,” one of the owners said.

They have also enjoyed many “summer dinner parties with friends under the covered patio. Entertaining large groups of people is so easy here. ... The summer yard is magical with all of the flowering plants and trees.”

The weathered, natural wood barn was only built about two decades ago, but was made to look like it was antique. It was also a favorite spot for entertaining guests. In fact, the owners call it the “party barn.” They have hosted holiday parties and end-of-year work parties there.

“The barn will be hugely missed. There was always something going on in the barn, whether the kids with their friends, weekend guests, or summer parties,” the owner said.

The barn was originally constructed in another location on this 1.48-acre level property, but was relocated years later. It is now only steps from the main house and it is ideal as a home office, gym, art or recording studio, or as guest quarters.

There is no in-ground swimming pool on this property at the moment but should the next owner want to install one, the barn could be the perfect pool house.

They said this one-of-a-kind home is rich in heritage, character, vintage features and thoughtful improvements. It has 6,498 square feet of living space, a smart floor plan, and with 17 rooms there is plenty of flexibility of use, formal and casual spaces.

It was originally built in 1780 and has retained much of its vintage charm and historical integrity throughout, even during updating projects. Some rooms have hand-hewn exposed beams, barn wood detailing, original wide-planked hardwood flooring in two rooms, detailed molding, stained glass windows, classic and period lighting fixtures, and three fireplaces (one of them original). A number of rooms have Dutch doors to the grounds and patio.

“Just knowing that families have loved living in this house for over 238 years is so special,” one of the owners said.

There was an expansion of the house in the 1920s, and then in 1998 there was a major renovation of the kitchen and master bedroom.

“New” is also represented by the use of trending designer colors. The interior was recently painted. Among the many improvements and updates made to this house are the refinishing of the attic bonus space, installation of a kitchenette and shower and air conditioning in the barn, enlarging of the master bedroom closet, the chimney was repointed, and the entire property was fenced. Additionally, a new boiler and hot water heater were installed in the main house, a new back patio was put in, and the wood roof was replaced within the last two years. Half the barn roof was also replaced, but longer ago.

At the front entrance, the door is topped with a decorative leaded glass transom. The original fireplace in the family room includes a crane for the placement of cooking vessels on and off the flame. The eat-in kitchen, where the real culinary work is done, features a triangular barn wood island/breakfast bar, granite and wood counters, a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, Travertine backsplash, and skylights. The eat-in area has a door to the large patio.

The second floor has five bedrooms, a playroom and a fitness room. All the bedrooms are generously sized and have plenty of closet space. The master suite features a sitting area, fireplace, three separate closets and a luxurious bath with Carrara marble double sinks, soaking tub, and oversized shower. One of the other baths has a shower and a cast iron tub.

The fenced-in yard is level and the beautiful landscaping includes many perennials - among them peonies, roses, hydrangeas, irises, and hostas, as well as flowering trees, and raised vegetable gardens.

This oasis is only minutes from Route 7, the train station, and schools. It is also close to Old Lantern Drive Open Space in Wilton, and Carriage House Arts Center, and Gallagher Mansion and Cranbury Park in neighboring Norwalk.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Ian O’Malley and Julie Vanderblue of The Vanderblue Team and Higgins Group Real Estate; O’Malley at 646-709-4332 or ian@vanderblue.com , and Vanderblue at 203-257-6994 or julie@vanderblue.com.