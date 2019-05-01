On the Market / Wilton colonial ideal for outdoor living

WILTON — The arrival of spring means summer can’t be far behind, and for those who enjoy the great outdoors, the goldenrod-colored colonial house at 48 Duck Pond Place is an ideal place for outdoor living, engaging in recreational activities and entertaining.

It’s not that the house and its surrounding 2.14-acre level property are dormant in winter months. It’s just that the amenities found in the house, on the property, and in the local neighborhood can really be maximized this time of year.

Residents can sit in the large screened porch, barbecue outside on the 1,000-square-foot stone patio, relax in the hot tub, gather around the warmth of the outdoor stone fireplace and toast marshmallows.

This house sits in the Cannondale neighborhood of South Wilton, not far from the municipally owned 22-acre Ambler Farm and the Rolling Hills Country Club and golf course. The residents of this house need only travel a very short distance by foot to learn about beekeeping and sheep-shearing on the farm, or swing a club on the 18-hole course.

Should the next owners have children, there is plenty to do at the nonprofit farm, which is open from dawn to dusk, 365 days a year, including a summer camp program. The 200-year-old working farm also has a soccer field, red barn, ice house, carriage barn, and organic flower and vegetable gardens.

Take part in the annual Ambler Farm Day and Summertime Picnic. Also not far are the Cherry Lane Park and the Norwalk River Valley Trail.

This 3,778-square-foot house is not immediately visible from the road. It sits at the end of a long cul-de-sac, which enhances its privacy. The lightly wooded setting further augments that privacy. To access the nine-room house, one must travel down to the end of a long driveway lined in Belgium block.

The house has been meticulously maintained since it was built in 1996 and it has also enjoyed many upgrades. The current owners have made improvements throughout the house, most notably updating the kitchen and the master bath. The house also features a two-story foyer, an open floor plan, attractive mill work, and nine-foot ceilings.

The formal living room is open to the dining room, both sharing stately columns and wainscoting on the lower walls. The living room features a marble fireplace. The eat-in kitchen is open to the family room.

In the kitchen there is a large center island/breakfast bar with an Ogee-edged granite countertop and five-burner range top, granite perimeter counters, a stainless sink, instant hot water tap, and high-end stainless appliances.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 48 Duck Pond Place PRICE: $990,000 ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 2.14-acre level property, pond, 1,000-square-foot stone patio, awnings, outdoor fireplace, professional landscaping, hot tub, large screened porch, underground utilities, proximity to the Norwalk River Trail and Rolling Hills Country Club and golf course, short walk to the 22-acre Ambler Farm, convenient to schools and shopping, many extras and quality upgrades, easy commute to the Merritt Parkway and Route 7, three fireplaces, central vacuum, open floor plan, instant hot water tap, 20KW Generac generator, programmable thermostat, surround sound system, whole house surge suppression system/electronics safety, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, 50-gallon water heater tank, private well, shed, stone wall, attached under house two-car garage, full unfinished basement, attic, four bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Miller-Driscoll Elementary, Cider Mill Intermediate, Middlebrook Middle, Wilton High ASSESSMENT: $728,560 MILL RATE: 28.19 mills TAXES: $20,538

There is custom-built cabinetry around the television in the family room. The large screened porch, which is off this room, features mahogany floors, rustic beams and ceiling fans. In the office there is a walls of built-in cabinets and shelves.

On the second floor, there are four bedrooms. The spacious master bedroom suite has a sitting area, two walk-in closets, and a recently renovated private bath with radiant heated marble tile flooring. A third floor bonus room has a vaulted ceiling, a wall of built-ins, wall-to-wall carpeting, and a ceiling fan.

The unfinished basement is huge and provides ample room for storage and potential living space.

There will be a public open house on May 18 from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Mary Bozzuti Higgins of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-216-7999 or mhiggins@williampitt.com.