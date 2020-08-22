On the Market: White picket fence surrounds ‘countryside colonial’ in Weston

Electronic gates swing open from their wood posts topped by lanterns to reveal a long gravel driveway lined in Belgium block, an expansive front lawn, and mature landscaping. Electronic gates swing open from their wood posts topped by lanterns to reveal a long gravel driveway lined in Belgium block, an expansive front lawn, and mature landscaping. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close On the Market: White picket fence surrounds ‘countryside colonial’ in Weston 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

WESTON — Sandwiched between Devil’s Den Nature Preserve and Devil’s Glen Park there is a heavenly property at 1 Woods End Lane.

This “countryside colonial compound,” as the listing agent calls it, sits in a secluded two-acre setting near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on a corner lot off Godfrey Road East. A touch of elegance in a bucolic Weston neighborhood. Whereas many houses in Fairfield County feature stone walls along the curbside view of a property, this one has a white picket fence. Electronic gates swing open from their wood posts topped by lanterns to reveal a long gravel driveway lined in Belgium block, an expansive front lawn, mature landscaping, and a stately eight-room home.

The gray house is beautifully appointed right from its front façade, which features a visually attractive roof line, black shutters, white trim, and an arched covered front entrance capped with a keystone. The door, flanked by sidelights, opens into the two-story foyer and a home offering 3,172 square feet of living space featuring high ceilings and an open layout. The house was built in 1996 and its modern day amenities and updates make this a “gracious home, perfect as a year-round retreat,” the agent said.

In the formal living room there is a tall tray ceiling and wainscoting on the lower walls. The good-size formal dining room has chair railing, and it opens into the spacious eat-in chef’s kitchen, which features a center island/breakfast bar topped in ogee-edged granite, Corian counters, and a built-in desk area. High-end appliances include a Sub-Zero refrigerator behind paneling to match the ample cabinets.

In the casual breakfast room there is a door to the backyard, which features a heated in-ground vinyl swimming pool, expansive slate patio, terrace, gazebo, and garden area. “The property is a true oasis,” the agent said. In one wing off the kitchen there is a mudroom, laundry room and a full bath with a shower, which is convenient for the pool.

Open to the kitchen is the family or great room, which has a gas-fueled marble fireplace, a wall of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, chair railing, and a deep tray ceiling. The flow between these two rooms and the backyard make this house a great place for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining. And if its two-acre parcel is not enough for the next owners they should consider that the town has a reverence of protected land.

There is much protected space to enjoy for hiking, horseback-riding, cross-country skiing, bird-watching, and general nature exploration. This house really is equidistant to Devil’s Den and Devil’s Glen, and it is also close to the 37-acre Grace Robinson Nature Sanctuary and Lachat Town Farm. Not far away, in neighboring Redding, there is the Saugatuck Universal Access Trail, a wheelchair accessible trail of about 500 feet that ends at a platform looking over the Saugatuck Reservoir in the Centennial Watershed State Forest.

Back inside, this house has four bedrooms, all on the second floor and all with wall-to-wall carpeting. Like the living and great rooms, the master suite enjoys a 9-foot tray ceiling, and so does the master bath, where there is a shower, jetted tub, and two separate vanities. This bedroom has a walk-in closet.

Real Estate Listings

Should the next owners find the square footage inadequate, they can always finish the full partially finished basement.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Lori Elkins Ferber of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-247-0450 or lferber@williampitt.com.