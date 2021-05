WESTPORT — The home at 1 Harborview Road in Westport ticks off a lot of the must-haves for local house hunters — from a gourmet kitchen, to customizable living spaces, to lovely water views.

“This is truly the perfect location in Westport,” said listing agent Carolyn Sullivan Brodsky, of The Higgins Group.

Built in 1987, this six-bedroom stunner is conveniently located on a pretty half-acre in the heart of Saugatuck with lovely views of the river. Just a short walk from Westport’s famed farmers’ market, the property is convenient to both downtown and the train station for work or a quick trip to New York City.

The colonial-style contemporary was gutted and renovated in 2019 and boasts more than 5,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, five full baths and a powder room. A state-of-the-art smart home, it offers unobstructed views with full house sliders for natural light that floods main spaces.

The backyard offers a large flagstone patio and ample room for a swimming pool.

The first floor features an en suite bedroom and office, while the gracious foyer leads to an open floor plan with each space naturally flowing into the next. A modern gourmet kitchen boasts a large island, as well as a Sub-Zero refrigerator, 48-inch Wolf range with eight burners, dual ovens and an Asko dishwasher. Sleek Krion material ties together the counters, backsplash and sink area.

Upstairs, relax in front of the fire in the spacious living room or enjoy breathtaking sunsets from the patio.

The upper level features a huge master bedroom, expansive walk-in closet and a master bath, all with water views. Additionally, this level offers three more bedrooms with two full baths and a large laundry room.

The lower level has two multi-purpose rooms that could function as a quiet office, personal gym, playroom or bedroom and another full bath.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 1 Harborview Road, Westport PRICE: $2,475,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: Built in 1987 on 0.49 acres on cul-de-sac with treed frontage, river views, walk to water, flagstone patio, master bedroom suite, high-end kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, granite counters, carpeted playroom and office, fully finished basement, central air and vacuum, two-car attached garage SCHOOLS: Saugatuck Elementary, Bedford Middle School, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $1,319,700 MILL RATE: 16.710 TAXES: $22,052 See More Collapse

This house is on the market for $2,475,000

For details, contact Carolyn Sullivan Brodsky, Higgins Group Real Estate, at 203-254-9000 or Carolyn.sullivan31@gmail.com.