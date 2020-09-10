On the Market: Westport’s Kellogg House features Queen Anne style with modern amenities

WESTPORT — The award-winning town landmark at 76 Riverside Ave. in Westport’s In-Town neighborhood once featured an ice room. Because the ivory-colored Queen Anne-style Victorian sits directly across from the Saugatuck River, it’s easy to imagine its early residents carving large ice blocks from the frozen river to stock that ice room.

That original 1800’s ice room was converted into a walk-in pantry, and there is a long list of other modern amenities that bring this 19th century house comfortably into the contemporary era.

The Kellogg House is one of Westport’s most distinguished 19th century homes. It was originally built circa 1883 for Norman and Elizabeth Kellogg and it is “a wonderful example of the Queen Anne style with its pitched roof, picturesque gables, extensive decorative milled trim, period craftsmanship and abundant character,” according to the co-listing agents.

One website referred to Queen Anne-style homes as “refined residences … fit for romantics.” This house is fit for anyone who appreciates the past but also has an eye toward the future. Its complete updating resulted in the creation of a fully modern home suitable to today’s lifestyle while preserving its historic integrity. It also resulted in a 2015 Westport Historic Preservation Award from the Westport Historic District Commission.

According to an Oct. 24, 2015 article in the Westport News, in “early conversations with contractors, the owners realized that although the house had good bones ‘all of its vital organs needed a trip to the emergency room.’ ... Their goal for the renovation was to keep its historic integrity but also create a functional home with the conveniences required by today’s lifestyle.” It was also featured on the 2015 Westport Historic Society Holiday House Christmas Tour. According to a document from the Historical Society, this is a “stick-style” house, which refers more to its ornate exterior decoration than its architectural style.

In the renovation, this nine-room, 4,027-square-foot house, which enjoys attractive and unobstructed views of the Saugatuck River, received a new roof that has a lifetime warranty. All the interior wide-board floors were refinished, the walls and ceilings were re-plastered and painted and the original glass-pane windows were replaced with double-pane windows for energy efficiency. The hand-milled elm wood trim is the original trim and it is evident throughout the house.

Additionally, the radiator heating system was removed, including all visible piping, the oil tank and turn-of-the-century furnace removed, and the heating system converted to natural gas. A hot water tank was also removed and in its place a new tank-less energy efficient hot water system was installed. Duct work and air conditioning was installed throughout all four floors of this house. The full-width covered wrap-around front porch was rebuilt.

The house sits on a level and fenced property of almost a half an acre that is convenient to Post Road (Route 1), only a five-minute walk to downtown Westport and just a mile from the Metro-North Railroad station in the Saugatuck section.

Inside, the modern yet timeless, state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen features a food pantry, coffee station, quartz countertops, farm sink that looks over the garden, and a hand-painted ceramic tile backsplash. High-end appliances include a French LaCornue range. The kitchen also features original elm trim complemented by rectangular beams, and a working red brick gas fireplace. Fireplaces are also found in the formal living and dining rooms, family room, and in two bedrooms on the second floor. The master suite features a private bath with steam shower and claw-foot tub. The third floor has another bedroom, which could also be used as an office.

Plenty of room exists in this house to arrange for a fourth bedroom if necessary. There is a sleeping space on the full unfinished walk-out lower level as well as an exercise studio with separate entrance, a separate recreation/game/play room, an art studio, an office or second family room, and a semi-finished work space. A former coal room was converted into unfinished storage space.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Carole Hendrickson and Karen Amaru of William Raveis Real Estate; Hendrickson at 203-856-1920 or Carole.Hendrickson@raveis.com, and Amaru at 203-858-6329 or karen@karenamaru.com.