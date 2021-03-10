On the Market: Westport island home comes with its own, private beach

WESTPORT — Spring is only days away and that means summer is just around the corner. Now is the time to secure a front row seat to all that waterfront living has to offer.

The gray contemporary house at 8 Langdon Road on Canfield Island in Westport’s Saugatuck Shore neighborhood provides that summer “playground” for sun and sea worshipers in a setting that is both elegant and casual, and natural. The co-listing agents refer to it as “Chappaquiddick meets Westport ... If you’re looking for your own slice of paradise then look no further ... As soon as you cross the gated bridge that offers vehicle access you’ll arrive at your idyllic private sanctuary.”

Contributed photo / Higgins Group Private Brokerage

This is a direct waterfront property, located on a lagoon and Long Island Sound, in the only gated waterfront community in Westport, they said. Because of its location and its underground utilities, there are unobstructed water views of Long Island Sound, Sprite Island and Cockenoe Island from many of the home’s nine rooms.

This property enjoys a wealth of recreational amenities on both sides of the gated bridge. Located on this 0.7-acre level property is a sunken Gunite wrap-around swimming and lap pool heated by solar panels on the roof of the house. Residents also have their own private sandy beach from which to sunbathe, swim and launch a kayak, canoe or paddleboard.

On the “mainland,” quite close by, the residents of Canfield Island can enjoy golf at Shorehaven Golf Club in neighboring Norwalk. The Sprite Island Yacht Club, also in Norwalk, is within walking distance just on the other side of the bridge from the Island, and Cedar Point Yacht Club is just a short boat or car ride away on Saugatuck Island.

Contributed photo / Higgins Group Private Brokerage

The house was built in 1966 and it sits on helical piers and iron I beams. According to several construction websites, helical piers are piles or screw anchors that stabilize a foundation. Between the piers and beams this house must be structurally sound. It contains 3,615 square feet of living and entertaining space in an open, flexible floor plan. The living and dining rooms are combined and they open up to the sunroom, which has a dramatic curved wall of floor-to-ceiling, tall, thin window panes.

The living/dining room is separated from the kitchen by a curved breakfast bar/counter space. A large wrap-around deck and the pool can be accessed from several sliding and other doors in the sunroom, living room, office and family room. Also on the main living level are two of the home’s three bedrooms.

Contributed photo / Higgins Group Private Brokerage

Contributed photo / Higgins Group Private Brokerage

A floating staircase leads to the second level, which houses the spacious master suite. It includes a bedroom, double baths, sitting room, office, ballet room and closets. There is also an interior balcony that looks down into the foyer and two exterior balconies or decks; one accessed from the bedroom and one from the office.

The house has an attached two-car garage with a lift on one side to accommodate a third automobile.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Gary Shelton and Christopher Saxe of Higgins Group Private Brokerage; Shelton at 646-808-4828, and Saxe at 203-984-6000.