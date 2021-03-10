On the Market: Westport island home comes with its own, private beach

WESTPORT — Spring is only days away and that means summer is just around the corner. Now is the time to secure a front row seat to all that waterfront living has to offer.
The gray contemporary house at 8 Langdon Road on Canfield Island in Westport’s Saugatuck Shore neighborhood provides that summer “playground” for sun and sea worshipers in a setting that is both elegant and casual, and natural. The co-listing agents refer to it as “Chappaquiddick meets Westport ... If you’re looking for your own slice of paradise then look no further ... As soon as you cross the gated bridge that offers vehicle access you’ll arrive at your idyllic private sanctuary.”