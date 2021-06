WESTPORT — The sleek lines and minimalist vibe of the West Coast have traveled to the East Coast in the stunning home at 10 Gray Lane.

Designed by award-winning architect David Preusch, this five-bedroom home was built on 2.3 acres not far from Southport Village on Westport’s border with Fairfield in 2018.

Bold use of glass and design create Long Island Sound water views from every room, while LaCantina multi-sliding glass doors open to three levels of decks and balconies along the southern side of the 8,109-square-foot home.

“It’s West Coast meets Westport, every element reflects that pure modern design,” said listing agent Michelle Genovesi, of William Raveis Luxury Properties. “Everything just flows.”

A flowing open floor plan allows for many relaxed gathering spaces, including one surrounding a double-sided gas fireplace. On the other side, the “Mad Men”-inspired study offers a home office, where the fireplace is surrounded by custom built-ins and a European-style built-in bar. Glass doors open to a terrace.

An antique smoked glass wall reflects the evening sunset over a custom built-in banquet in the dining area.

Beyond a shared wall, the kitchen features Glassos countertops and high-end appliances from Miele and SubZero. An oversized Calacatta quartz island is a gathering point.

The kitchen leads to a sunny breakfast room and family room, which boasts custom mirrored built-ins and a gas fireplace.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Modern ADDRESS: 10 Gray Lane, Westport PRICE: $10,900,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 15 FEATURES: Architect-designed home with home theater, fitness center, sauna, wine cellar, home office, extensive landscaping and terraces, gunite pool, outdoor kitchen, balconies and decks, courtyard driveway, audio/video system, automated window shades and interior/exterior lighting, surveillance system, three-car attached garage SCHOOLS: Greens Farms, Bedford, Staples ASSESSMENT: $3,871,300 MILL RATE: 16.71 TAXES: $64,689 See More Collapse

Iridescent herringbone tile wraps the walk-in pantry. This level also includes a mudroom and hall bathroom.

A dramatic floating quartz staircase leads to the glass balcony and curved wall to the primary bedroom suite with private deck, double waterfall shower and Ovo Silk bathtub. Another potential master suite with deck and spa bath is found at the opposite wing of the second level.

A third bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows and the fourth offers views of Sasco Creek.

A ground-level entertainment hub includes a game room, home office, wrapping room, home theater, fitness room, sauna and 400-bottle wine cellar. An additional bedroom suite with private entrance on this level offers in-law or au pair options.

Outside, landscaping and hardscaping by Robin Kramer Garden Design offers several areas for relaxing and entertaining. Stone terraces wrap the saltwater pool and spa area with an outdoor kitchen pavilion, dining vignettes and fire table. A Buddha statue from Indonesia stands watch over the midnight blue gunite pool.

“It all works together to create a zen retreat for outdoor dining and entertaining,” Genovesi said.

This house is on the market for $10.9 million.

For details contact Michelle Genovesi, Michelle & Company, William Raveis Luxury Properties, at 203-454-4663 or michelle@michelleandcompany.com.