On the Market: Westport house not your typical ranch

WESTPORT — Raised ranch is not a house style one hears much about in current times. Perhaps it’s time to revisit this particular style, especially after seeing the contemporized raised ranch at 33 Pumpkin Hill Road in Westport’s Roseville/North Avenue neighborhood.

It’s definitely suited for modern living after this house, first built in 1963, recently underwent a thoughtful major renovation in which it received a new roof, new windows, and a new raised wood deck. The kitchen and baths were updated. Improvements were also made to fencing, hardware, skylights, flooring, the solid doors, recessed lighting, crown moldings and casings throughout the house, according to Pat Shea, the listing agent.

The turn-key house features eight well-proportioned rooms, four bedrooms, three full baths, and 2,128 square feet of living space. It is well-sited on a level property of just over one acre, set back from the road to provide a large, welcoming front lawn. It is in an area of town that places it within an easy walking distance to Staples High School and Bedford Middle School. It is also convenient to the shops and restaurants along the Post Road (Route 1), and this house is equidistant to I-95 and the Merritt Parkway, a bonus for commuters.

It is not the typical raised ranch either, inside or out. The front façade features a two-story colonnade entrance. The red door, framed by sidelights, opens to a split staircase, one set of stairs that climb to the main living level, and the other to the walk-out lower level. The formal living room features a floor-to-ceiling stacked stone fireplace, large picture window, and a deep skylight. It is open to the formal dining room, which also has a deep skylight as well as a large bay window and sliding doors to the sizable raised wood deck. The kitchen features thick-slabbed quartz counters, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a skylight.

Three of the home’s four bedrooms are on the main level, including the master suite. The fourth bedroom is on the ground floor level, as is the renovated sun porch with a door to the fenced backyard. The good size laundry room also has a door to the yard. This level has a full bath so it could serve as an in-law or au pair suite. The bath has flooring and a backsplash that resembles wood but is actually tile. On this level there is built-in shelving and a storage space ideal for suitcases. There is also a sitting or family room with a red brick fireplace.

