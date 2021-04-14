Skip to main content
On the Market: Westport house not your typical ranch

Meg Barone
Eight-room raised ranch-style house at 33 Pumpkin Hill Road, Westport.
Contributed photo / John Caropreso

WESTPORT — Raised ranch is not a house style one hears much about in current times. Perhaps it’s time to revisit this particular style, especially after seeing the contemporized raised ranch at 33 Pumpkin Hill Road in Westport’s Roseville/North Avenue neighborhood.

It’s definitely suited for modern living after this house, first built in 1963, recently underwent a thoughtful major renovation in which it received a new roof, new windows, and a new raised wood deck. The kitchen and baths were updated. Improvements were also made to fencing, hardware, skylights, flooring, the solid doors, recessed lighting, crown moldings and casings throughout the house, according to Pat Shea, the listing agent.

The turn-key house features eight well-proportioned rooms, four bedrooms, three full baths, and 2,128 square feet of living space. It is well-sited on a level property of just over one acre, set back from the road to provide a large, welcoming front lawn. It is in an area of town that places it within an easy walking distance to Staples High School and Bedford Middle School. It is also convenient to the shops and restaurants along the Post Road (Route 1), and this house is equidistant to I-95 and the Merritt Parkway, a bonus for commuters.

It is not the typical raised ranch either, inside or out. The front façade features a two-story colonnade entrance. The red door, framed by sidelights, opens to a split staircase, one set of stairs that climb to the main living level, and the other to the walk-out lower level. The formal living room features a floor-to-ceiling stacked stone fireplace, large picture window, and a deep skylight. It is open to the formal dining room, which also has a deep skylight as well as a large bay window and sliding doors to the sizable raised wood deck. The kitchen features thick-slabbed quartz counters, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a skylight.

Three of the home’s four bedrooms are on the main level, including the master suite. The fourth bedroom is on the ground floor level, as is the renovated sun porch with a door to the fenced backyard. The good size laundry room also has a door to the yard. This level has a full bath so it could serve as an in-law or au pair suite. The bath has flooring and a backsplash that resembles wood but is actually tile. On this level there is built-in shelving and a storage space ideal for suitcases. There is also a sitting or family room with a red brick fireplace.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Pat Shea of Coldwell Banker Realty at 203-895-0280 or Pat.Shea@coldwellbankermoves.com.
ABOUT THIS HOUSE

STYLE: Contemporary, raised ranch

ADDRESS: 33 Pumpkin Hill Road, Westport

PRICE: $1,095,000

ROOMS: 8

FEATURES: 1.05-acre level property, stone patio, raised wood deck, exterior lighting, screened sun porch, balcony, walking distance to Staples High School and Bedford Middle School, new roof, new windows, new deck, close to trains and town, open floor plan, newly updated kitchen with custom cabinetry, Thermopane windows, skylights, cable - available, possible in-law or au pair suite, two fireplaces, close to Post Road (Route 1) restaurants and shops, attached two-car garage, zoned central air conditioning, zoned oil heat, tank-less hot water, gas propane tank for the stove and dryer, public water and sewer connections, attic, four bedrooms, three full baths

SCHOOLS: Long Lots Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School

ASSESSMENT: $493,300

MILL RATE: 16.71 mills

TAXES: $8,243

