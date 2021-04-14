On the Market: Westport house not your typical ranch

WESTPORT — Raised ranch is not a house style one hears much about in current times. Perhaps it’s time to revisit this particular style, especially after seeing the contemporized raised ranch at 33 Pumpkin Hill Road in Westport’s Roseville/North Avenue neighborhood.
It’s definitely suited for modern living after this house, first built in 1963, recently underwent a thoughtful major renovation in which it received a new roof, new windows, and a new raised wood deck. The kitchen and baths were updated. Improvements were also made to fencing, hardware, skylights, flooring, the solid doors, recessed lighting, crown moldings and casings throughout the house, according to Pat Shea, the listing agent.