WESTPORT — Modern luxury and timeless style blend to create a tranquil oasis at 163 Bayberry Lane.

Set on 1.13 acres in the Coleytown area near the Weston border, this home was built in 2008 and offers five bedrooms and custom craftsmanship throughout.

“This house was built as a ‘home’ with passion and love for details,” said Hope Klein, listing agent for Higgins Group Private Brokerage. “It’s designed for living with a particular joy put into the finest details that are apparent from the time you enter the front door.”

A circular driveway leads to that custom-made mahogany door opening to 7,364 square feet of living space.

The great room with a cathedral ceiling features a stone fireplace and built-in surround sound.

Random-width wide-plank hardwood floors and the library lined with built-ins were created from 200-year-old white oak timber.

The professionally designed kitchen includes Calacatta marble, Sub Zero and Wolf appliances and custom cabinetry.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 163 Bayberry Lane, Westport PRICE: $3,295,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 14 FEATURES: Five-bedroom home with six full and two half baths, gunite swimming pool, 10-jet spa, grill, hot tub, patio, pool house, outdoor shower, audio system, three fireplaces, built-ins and custom woodwork, partially finished basement, central air and central vacuum, walk-up attic, three-car garage SCHOOLS: Coleytown, Coleytown, Staples ASSESSMENT: $1,334,600 MILL RATE: 16.710 TAXES: $22,301

All five bedrooms also feature custom cabinetry, as well as marble floors and countertops.

The home’s 14 rooms of living space also include a gym, marble steam room and two home offices. The great room, dining room and primary bedroom suite all feature fireplaces.

Outside, the grounds offer a 20-foot-by-60-foot gunite swimming pool, a 10-jet dual motor spa an a pool house with full bath and outdoor shower.

This house is on the market for nearly $3.3 million.

For details contact Hope Klein, of Higgins Group Private Brokerage, at 203-247-0926 or hopek1204@gmail.com.