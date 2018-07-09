On the Market / Westport house features steel beam construction





































Photo: Paul Wear Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Image 1 of 10 The gray clapboard colonial house at 184 Cross Highway is in the Long Lots neighborhood convenient to the Rolnick Observatory and many local amenities. The gray clapboard colonial house at 184 Cross Highway is in the Long Lots neighborhood convenient to the Rolnick Observatory and many local amenities. Photo: Paul Wear Image 2 of 10 The house sits on a 2.19-acre level, sloping and gated property, set well back from the road behind fieldstone walls. The house sits on a 2.19-acre level, sloping and gated property, set well back from the road behind fieldstone walls. Photo: Paul Wear Image 3 of 10 Step down into the sizable formal living room, which has one of the fireplaces with a decorative wood mantel. Step down into the sizable formal living room, which has one of the fireplaces with a decorative wood mantel. Photo: Paul Wear Image 4 of 10 A wide paneled entryway accesses the formal dining room, which has paneling on the lower walls. A wide paneled entryway accesses the formal dining room, which has paneling on the lower walls. Photo: Paul Wear Image 5 of 10 The spacious eat-in kitchen features a center island, perimeter and island counters topped with thick granite, walk-in pantry, and newer high-end appliances including a Wolf six-burner range top. The spacious eat-in kitchen features a center island, perimeter and island counters topped with thick granite, walk-in pantry, and newer high-end appliances including a Wolf six-burner range top. Photo: Paul Wear Image 6 of 10 The family room, which is open to the kitchen, has a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and built-in cabinetry and shelving. The family room, which is open to the kitchen, has a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and built-in cabinetry and shelving. Photo: Paul Wear Image 7 of 10 The wood-paneled library has a fireplace and a wall of built-in shelving. The wood-paneled library has a fireplace and a wall of built-in shelving. Photo: Paul Wear Image 8 of 10 The master bedroom suite is in a private wing and features a fireplace and an updated Carrara marble bath. The master bedroom suite is in a private wing and features a fireplace and an updated Carrara marble bath. Photo: Paul Wear Image 9 of 10 The third floor has a hardwood floor and the sizable room doubles as a game or playroom and exercise room. The third floor has a hardwood floor and the sizable room doubles as a game or playroom and exercise room. Photo: Paul Wear Image 10 of 10 The 2.19-acre level and gently sloping property includes a large backyard. The 2.19-acre level and gently sloping property includes a large backyard. Photo: Paul Wear On the Market / Westport house features steel beam construction 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The Perseid meteor showers will streak across the night and early morning sky in Connecticut for about a month from mid-July to mid-August as it does every year. The spectacular show of shooting stars can be viewed from the backyard of the gray clapboard colonial house with black shutters and white trim at 184 Cross Highway away from the glare of light pollution.

The residents of that house have another great viewing option within walking distance. The Rolnick Observatory is less than a mile away on Bayberry Lane. Long after the Perseids have passed by, until next year, the owners can continue to take advantage of their proximity to the observatory, which offers weekly public viewings, monthly lecture series, special events, and member-only star parties, all of which are hosted by the Westport Astronomical Society.

July and August bring more than a sky-full of shooting stars. They usually brings the heat of the summer season. On a hot summer day these residents can take a very short walk to Christie’s Country Store for a cold drink or and ice cream cone.

This 6,010-square-foot house was built in 1998 by Hemingway Construction in Greenwich. It was renovated in 2010 and received many recent improvements. It is not the typical center hall colonial. The house has steel beam construction, over-sized rooms, nine-foot ceilings on the first and second floors, custom trim and millwork including crown molding on both floors, and two powder rooms on the first floor. All four of its wood-burning masonry fireplaces can be converted to gas-fueled. It also features a great flow for entertaining. According to the listing agent this house, with all its amenities, could not be duplicated for its current price.

It sits in the Long Lots neighborhood on a 2.19-acre level, sloping and gated property, set well back from the road. A fieldstone wall borders the front of the property. Enter the driveway lined in Belgium block through the white picket gates. The exterior of the house has decorative millwork under the eaves and the covered front entrance. The front door is framed by sidelights and a fanlight transom and opens into a vestibule with two closets before accessing the sizable two-story foyer.

Real Estate Listings

Step down into the sizable formal living room, which has one of the fireplaces with a decorative wood mantel. Walk through the wide gallery into the wood-paneled library, which has the second fireplace and a wall of built-in shelving. A wide paneled entryway accesses the formal dining room, which has paneling on the lower walls.

The spacious eat-in kitchen features a center island, double stainless sinks, walk-in pantry, and newer high-end appliances including a Wolf six-burner range top. The island and perimeter counters are topped with 2 1/2-inch thick granite. The family room, which is open to the kitchen, has a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and built-in cabinetry and shelving.

A custom curved staircase leads to the second floor from the foyer and there is also a rear set of stairs. Upstairs, there are five bedrooms and a large landing with room for a sitting area. A family wing contains three bedrooms; one is en suite and the other two share a Jack-and-Jill bath. An en suite guest bedroom serves as a buffer between the family wing and the private master suite, which features a fireplace and an updated Carrara marble bath with a double vanity and dressing table.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 184 Cross Highway PRICE: $1,999,990 ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: 2.19-acre level and sloping property, gated property, easy commuting distance to the Merritt Parkway, walking distance to Christie’s Country Store and Rolnick Observatory, proximity to downtown Westport, exterior lighting, bluestone patio, underground sprinkler, Thermopane windows, two fireplaces, huge full unfinished lower level, room for a pool, attached three-car garage, rear stairs, mudroom, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heating system, attic, five bedrooms and four full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Long Lots Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $1,299,800 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $21,915

The third floor has a hardwood floor and the sizable room doubles as a game or playroom and exercise room.

Outside there is a bluestone patio with a red brick sitting wall that can be accessed from the kitchen and family room. The attractive backyard has a pool site suggested by the builder, who adhered to the setbacks when identifying the space.

The huge lower level is unfinished but offers 2,000 feet of possibilities.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Annette Coplit of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-803-9488 or Annette.Coplit@coldwellbankermoves.com.