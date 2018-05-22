On the Market / Westport home sits in park-like setting

























WESTPORT — The unofficial arrival of summer over Memorial Day weekend signals the time to open the in-ground swimming pool in the backyard of the property at 15 Rockyfield Road.

A slate patio under a canopy of mature trees in the level lot of just over one acre is a pleasantly private place to lounge. There is also plenty of open spaces comprising green grass in the front and back yards for lawn games. In other words, this colonial house and its surrounding property encourage indoor-outdoor living.

Its location in the Coleytown section of Westport puts it conveniently close to the Merritt Parkway - only about one mile away, walking distance to Coleytown Elementary and Middle schools, and only minutes to downtown Westport.

The pale gray shingle house with black shutters and white trim was built in 1951 and has received many recent updates. It has 3,661 square feet of living space. Among its 13 rooms is a large suite above the attached, under house two-car garage, which is accessed by its own separate staircase with a private entrance. It would be perfect as a home office, au pair or in-law suite, guest quarters, or a teenage hang-out.

Enter the house by way of the covered front porch, punctuated by four white columns. The red front door opens into the foyer from which there is access to the formal living room by walking straight ahead and stepping down into the spacious room. Just before entering the room there is a recessed area with upper and lower cabinets that could be used as a dry bar when entertaining or as display space for objet d'art or a floral arrangement.

The living room has a fireplace with a raised hearth, wall-to-wall carpeting, and a large picture window flanked by six-over-six double-hung windows looking over the backyard. The living room is open to the formal dining room, which has chair railing. From the dining room French doors lead into the charming sunroom. It has a cathedral ceiling with milled beams, three walls of casement windows, bead board on the lower walls, a skylight, and a door that leads to the patio and pool area beyond.

In the good-sized eat-in kitchen, which can be accessed from the foyer and the dining room, there is a vaulted ceiling, skylight, Sub-Zero refrigerator, double stainless sinks, a hardwood floor, and sliding doors to the patio. The cozy study features a floor-to-ceiling wall of built-in bookshelves including a shelf over the doorway into the large paneled den or family room. This room has a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace painted white, wood paneled walls, wall-to-wall carpeting, and a door to the yard.

Upstairs, there is a spacious master suite, as well as two other bedrooms and a hall bath. All three have wall-to-wall carpeting but there is hardwood underneath. The lower level boasts a playroom, an extra office or spare room for flexible use, including as another bedroom, and an additional full bath.

“A very fine place to call your home,” the listing agent said.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 15 Rockyfield Road PRICE: $1,099,000 ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: 1.1-acre level and partially fenced lot, in-ground swimming pool, slate patio, covered porch, about one mile to the Merritt Parkway, convenient to downtown Westport and local public schools, pre-wired for a generator, two fireplaces, attached two-car garage, pull-down attic stairs, full partially finished basement, shed, five bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Coleytown Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $813,700 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $13,719

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Joni Usdan of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-216-7654 or joni@jonihomes.com.