WESTPORT — Inna Agujen, the listing agent for 15 Island Way, believes Saugatuck Island may be one of the best kept secrets in Westport.

The private community offers a resort-like lifestyle with three beaches and access to a boat launch.

“What makes this home special is how easy your life is,” said Agujen, a Coldwell Banker agent. “Everything is close by — only one hour from the city but yet it feels like thousands of miles away somewhere tropical.”

Designed and built in 2012 by an award-winning architect for his own family, this home was updated in 2021. Freshly painted inside and out, the nearly 3,000-square-foot home now features refinished floors and new gutters. The 0.22-acre property is fenced and professionally landscaped.

An open floor plan offers plenty of options for family living and entertaining, including a statement living room with soaring two-story ceilings and a warm family room with a gas fireplace and reclaimed wood mantel.

The home office is tucked away on the main level and the mudroom features convenient built-ins.

While there are five bedrooms on the upper level, the attic offers more space for expansion. The primary bedroom suite includes a high ceiling and bathroom with separate tub and shower and a water closet.

Pool site approvals are in progress and the home features a sound system and nest thermostats.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 15 Island Way, Westport PRICE: $2,350,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: Five-bedroom home in private waterfront community, fireplace, central air, built-in audio, security system, nest thermostats, mudroom and laundry room, attached two-car garage, thermopane windows SCHOOLS: Kings Highway, Coleytown, Staples ASSESSMENT: $1,141,300 MILL RATE: 16.71 TAXES: $19,071

This house is on the market for $2.35 million.

For details contact Inna Agujen, of Coldwell Banker, at 917-607-6385 or inna.agujen@coldwellbankermoves.com.