On the Market: Westport home offers relaxing lifestyle, complete with sauna

WESTPORT — One of the best fishing holes in Connecticut is along a section of the Saugatuck River on Ford Road in Westport’s Coleytown neighborhood. The largest brown trout caught nearby was 10 pounds, 8 ounces in 2006, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website.
Just about a block from the river, at the end of a private cul-de-sac, is a great catch of another kind; the cream-colored wood and stone colonial house at 5 Michele Lane, which was built a year before Ronald J. Merly caught his record-setting fish. The size of the house isn’t setting any records, not in Fairfield County anyway, but it is sizable with 16 rooms and 7,891 square feet of living space. And who needs the river when you’ve got a heated in-ground swimming pool and spa in the backyard of this 2.33-acre property. There is also a built-in grilling area around the corner from the al fresco dining area under a pergola.