On the Market: Westport home offers relaxing lifestyle, complete with sauna

WESTPORT — One of the best fishing holes in Connecticut is along a section of the Saugatuck River on Ford Road in Westport’s Coleytown neighborhood. The largest brown trout caught nearby was 10 pounds, 8 ounces in 2006, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website.

Just about a block from the river, at the end of a private cul-de-sac, is a great catch of another kind; the cream-colored wood and stone colonial house at 5 Michele Lane, which was built a year before Ronald J. Merly caught his record-setting fish. The size of the house isn’t setting any records, not in Fairfield County anyway, but it is sizable with 16 rooms and 7,891 square feet of living space. And who needs the river when you’ve got a heated in-ground swimming pool and spa in the backyard of this 2.33-acre property. There is also a built-in grilling area around the corner from the al fresco dining area under a pergola.

A large forecourt is bordered by Belgium block and is separated from the house by a stone wall. A bluestone path leads to the arched front entrance. The listing agent calls it a “handsome approach that sets the stage for a beautiful lifestyle.” Inside, the spacious formal living room has a stone fireplace with a decorative mantel, coffered ceiling, and French doors to the covered balcony.

In the paneled office or study there is also a coffered ceiling as well as built-in shelving and a window seat. A stone fireplace oriented on an angle is the focal point of the formal dining room, which also has a wet bar and wainscoting on the lower portion of the walls. Between the dining room and gourmet kitchen there is a butler’s pantry with a marble counter and backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, and a beverage refrigerator.

The kitchen features a center island/breakfast bar with a butcher’s block counter, walk-in pantry, and high-end appliances. There is a pot-filler above the range. The breakfast room has walls of windows that look over the pool. The kitchen opens into the family room, which has a cathedral ceiling, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, built-in shelving, and three sets of French doors to the balcony, deck. Two more doors flank the fireplace.

Upstairs, the master bedroom suite features a stone fireplace, sitting room with a window seat, tray ceiling, and French doors to a Juliette-style balcony. The luxurious master bath has a steam shower, decorative heated floor, and long double vanity. This level has four more en suite bedrooms. One of those rooms has a built-in bed frame and bookshelf. Another one has a built-in desk area with shelves and cabinets.

The finished walk-out lower level boasts two large recreation or game rooms, each with fireplaces and French doors providing access to the patio and pool. One of these two entertainment rooms has a wet bar with a long counter and cabinetry with interior and under-mount lighting, and the temperature-controlled wine cellar accommodates about 600 bottles. The gym has a mirrored wall, and there is a private bedroom suite that could be used as an in-law or au pair suite.

Other amenities in this house include the sauna, screened porch, a mudroom with built-in cubbies, a second floor study or play room, and an attached three-car garage, in front of which is a basketball practice area with an installed hoop.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 5 Michele Lane, Westport PRICE: $4,400,000 ROOMS: 16 FEATURES: 2.33-acre level, sloping and partially fenced property; heated in-ground swimming pool, patio, cabana, deck, covered deck, grill, hot tub, exterior lighting, pergola, porch, balcony, underground sprinkler, sauna, generator, located at the end of a private cul-de-sac, kitchenette, gym, wine cellar, two wet bars; short walk to the Saugatuck River; just minutes to the center of Weston and Westport's downtown restaurants, shops, train station, and community amenities; conveniently close to the Merritt Parkway, open floor plan, six fireplaces, front and rear staircases, homeowners' association, audio system, pre-wired for cable, possible in-law or au pair suite, zoned air conditioning and oil heat, 80-gallon hot water tank, finished walk-out lower level, attic, attached three-car garage, wood shingle roof, stone walls, public water connection, septic system, six bedroom, eight full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Coleytown Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $2,386,700 MILL RATE: 16.71 mills TAXES: $39,882 HOA FEE: $999, paid annually See More Collapse

No space is wasted in this house. It is all cleverly put to good use. On the wide second floor landing there are built-in bookshelves, bench-like seats, and glass-front cabinets for displays of collectibles.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Jaclyn Picarillo of Unique & Luxury Properties and Higgins Group Private Brokerage at 203-981-5012 or Jaclyn@uniqueluxuryct.com.