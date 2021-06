WESTPORT — The home at 42 Fairfield Ave. combines the fun of beach living with the quiet and convenience not usually found so close to the sand, said listing agent Linda Skolnick, of Coldwell Banker Realty.

“I love that this house is only a few homes in from Compo Beach, where you can bring your coffee mug in the morning and enjoy breakfast on the beach wall in your robe if you like,” Skolnick said. “There are so many conveniences that one does not typically enjoy with a beach house.”