On the Market: Westport home offers casual luxury and classic charm

The stone and wood colonial house at 6 Cobble Hill Road sits on a one-acre level property on a cul-de-sac in Westport's Old Hill neighborhood.

WESTPORT — “Classic charm” meets casual luxury in the stone and wood colonial house at 6 Cobble Hill Road.

It was built in 2012 with modern amenities “creating the perfect oasis for today’s family; … a private retreat minutes from town and train,” according to the listing agent. The location of this 14-room house at the end of a cul-de-sac in Westport’s Old Hill neighborhood places it within convenient proximity of the Post Road (Route 1), shops, restaurants, Kings Highway Elementary School, the public library, and the Levitt Pavilion. It is also close to Earthplace - the Nature Discovery Center and its Newman-Woodward hiking trail and Wheels in the Woods trail, suitable for wheelchairs and strollers.

The Lillian Wadsworth Arboretum is also quite close by. The 62-acre wildlife sanctuary and 12-acre arboretum are within walking distance and are well worth the effort, although this home sits on a private one-acre level property that is a sanctuary of its own.

“Begin your day on the covered porch and spend your evenings by a roaring fire in the great room,” the agent said. Spend leisurely cold weather weekends in the library or game room, and warm weather months lounging on the expansive bluestone terrace and swimming in the custom heated Gunite in-ground pool.

A wide and welcoming flagstone path leads to the covered front entrance and large wrap-around porch. Inside, the house features 8,137 square feet of living space and sophisticated architectural finishes, an open floor plan, and oversized windows. In the two-story foyer the distinctive staircase features custom moldings. A wide arched entryway opens into the formal living room, which has a fireplace. The formal dining room has two corner china cabinets.

The library, which could be pressed into service as a home office, features a coffered ceiling, a built-in window seat and nearly floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. In the family room, the lower half of a red brick wall houses a fireplace. This room is open to the gourmet kitchen and breakfast room; the three combining to create a great room.

The kitchen features a large L-shaped center island with a farm sink, marble counters, white cabinetry and high-end appliances, including a Thermador Professional six-burner range. From the kitchen, there is a door to the bluestone terrace and pool.

There are six bedrooms in this house, with five on the upper level. The master bedroom suite features a marble fireplace, sitting room and luxurious marble spa bath with a steam shower, soaking tub, a dressing table, and a pair of marble pedestal sinks. They combine to “create a soothing sanctuary,” a place to “rejuvenate mind and body,” the agent said. The sitting room could be used as a second home office or study space if the need arises again; “ideal for working and learning from home,” the agent said.

Among the remaining en suite bedrooms on the second floor the white room has built-in dresser drawers. Another, the blue room, has a long, built-in desk. In the lavender bedroom there are built-in bookshelves with lower level cabinets. The pale gray bedroom features a built-in window seat with storage drawers underneath, and a tall built-in bookshelf.

A large room over the attached three-car garage rounds out the second floor and has flexible use. It could be a game or recreation room, a media room or a play room.

The finished walk-out lower level provides room to grow, the agent said. It features an additional living space and a bedroom, full bath, and French doors to the grounds. “This space would make the perfect in-law or au pair suite,” the agent said.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Michelle Genovesi of Michelle and Company and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-454-HOME (4556) or michelleandcompany.com.