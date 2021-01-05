On the Market: Westport home offers 'peaceful' living

WESTPORT — It’s probably fair to say most people were happy to see 2020 come to an end. They are likely hoping for a less chaotic, more peaceful New Year.
There’s a way to ensure a peaceful New Year and, in fact, a peaceful lifetime; by purchasing a house with the word indelibly tied to the address. The next owners of the midship blue-colored contemporary house at 6 Peaceful Lane in Westport can be assured of a more peaceful existence. Every time they have occasion to think of their address they may mentally take in and let out a calming breath.