WESTPORT — Once the original homestead for the private Stony Point Association property, 5 Stony Point Road sits 25 feet above the high tide line tucked below a major berm.

The unusual location means it is protected from floods and the bustle of the Metro-North train station, shops and restaurants just a few hundred yards away, but blessed with a 230-degree water view of the boats, paddleboarders and the stunning Saugatuck River as it opens to Long Island Sound.

Listing agent Nellie Snell said the space offers a unique blend of luxury amenities and a relaxed air.

“5 Stony Point Road is a heavenly waterfront retreat that you must come and experience for yourself,” said Snell, who will host an open house Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The 13-room home was designed by noted local architect Bill Shaffer, who used a welcoming open floor plan with a focus on entertaining. The current owner has had parties of 150 to 200 people move smoothly along the wrap-around veranda, stone terrace and lawn, Snell said.

Heated steps lead up to the front door that opens to the living room with 14-foot triple-hung windows with sweeping views of the Saugatuck River. The home boasts green construction features, including an air exchange system that replaces all the air in the house every 18 minutes.

The first floor also includes an eat-in kitchen with Viking stove and two Thermador ovens. The Sub Zero refrigerator/freezer is complemented by two additional under-counter drawer refrigerators, three Miele dishwashers and a see-through gas fireplace.

The den off the kitchen on the north side of the house has a cherry wood finish bar and gas fireplace. The room’s Brazilian Santos mahogany floors mirror those found on all three levels.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 5 Stony Point Road, Westport PRICE: $9,895,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: Architect-designed six-bedroom house on one waterfront acre on a private association cul-de-sac, private boathouse and dock, in-ground pool and spa, three fireplaces, 1200-bottle wine cellar, entertainment and security systems, underground sprinklers, sauna, steam shower, decks, stone terrace, wrap-around veranda, three-car attached garage SCHOOLS: Kings Highway, Coleytown, Staples ASSESSMENT: $4,234,600 MILL RATE: 18.07 TAXES: $76,519 See More Collapse

The great room includes a sunken living room with bluestone floors that are hot water heated to keep the room cozy on cooler days. This room has space for a pool table, but traditionally is home to a 12-seat dining table.

A private wing with two bedrooms would provide ample space for guests, an in-law wing or an au pair area. An eight-person hot tub is tucked under the veranda, allowing for enjoyment even in winter storms.

The second floor features the primary bedroom facing south with full windows leading to a mahogany deck with outdoor furniture. The suite includes four closets, separate water closets and a large steam shower with separate shower heads and glazed glass.

Off the master bedroom is an inviting turret reading room with 180-degree windows that offer water views. Three more bedrooms and a laundry room complete the floor. The third floor has warm teak-clad walls and could serve as an office space or bedroom.

The property features landscaping by designer James Doyle, including the hardscaping around the zero-edge pool and mature perennial beds. A boathouse on the pilings in the river features a pull-out sofa, sink, half-bath and outdoor shower. In addition to the home’s dock, there is a deep-water dock at the end of the street in the community dock association.

This house is on the market for nearly $9.9 million.

For details contact Nellie Snell, of William Raveis Real Estate, at 203-979-9149 or nellies@afahomes.com.