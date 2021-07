WESTPORT — The Nantucket-inspired shingle home at 3 Devon Lane is an entertaining dream.

It offers a variety of features, from seven bedrooms for family and overnight guests, to a fenced pool and tennis court, to a two-story playhouse and large art room for children’s parties.

The Greens Farms estate is marked by exceptional architecture with a relaxed and unfussy character, said listing agent Joni Usdan, of Coldwell Banker Realty.

“This house provides resort-style living,” Usdan said.

Built on just under 1.5 acres in 2002, the 16-room home offers a renovated kitchen with a large center island, walk-in pantry and a convenient coffee bar. The ample breakfast room opens to a sunny, two-story family room that flows naturally into the outdoor entertainment space.

Outside, guests will find an oversized patio with fire pit, a covered veranda and a screened porch with stone hearth. The pool area features a dramatic arched cabana and the tennis court is set among lush, mature gardens.

The living room features a fireplace and Venetian plaster and adjoins a paneled library/office with French doors to a private porch. The paneled formal dining room with fireplace flows into an extensive butler’s pantry.

Upstairs, five family bedrooms include a newly renovated primary suite. The third floor offers two additional bedrooms with a shared bath and large cedar closet, as well as a finished secret passageway and loft.

On the lower level, there is a media room with theater seating, a playroom with the custom, two-story playhouse and the art room that would be perfect for crafting parties.

This house is on the market for nearly $5.2 million.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Nantucket-style ADDRESS: 3 Devon Road, Westport PRICE: $5,195,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 16 FEATURES: Nearly 10,000-square-foot estate on Greens Farms cul-de-sac, tennis court, fenced pool and cabana, two-story indoor children's playhouse, solar panels, audio/lighting controls, extensive built-in storage areas, generator, 3-car heated garage with indoor garden shed, outdoor shower, 10-person après tennis spa tub SCHOOLS: Greens Farms, Bedford, Staples ASSESSMENT: $2,798,400 MILL RATE: 16.71 TAXES: $46,761 See More Collapse

For details contact Joni Usdan, Coldwell Banker Realty, at 203-216-7654 or Joni@jonihomes.com.