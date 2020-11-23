On the Market: Westport home has beautiful coastal views

The stone and shingle colonial house at 18 Beachside Common sits on a 2.10-acre level property with views of salt marshes and Long Island Sound. The stone and shingle colonial house at 18 Beachside Common sits on a 2.10-acre level property with views of salt marshes and Long Island Sound. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close On the Market: Westport home has beautiful coastal views 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — One room in the classic stone and shingle colonial house at 18 Beachside Common is adorned with a framed poster of the Cernay Cottage Hotel.

Cernay is a village in northeastern France along the River Thur. The village is beautiful, to be sure, and the poster serves as a daily reminder that this family appreciates beautiful places. Although, visitors to this home need not glimpse the poster to realize that. They need only look out the windows in almost any one of this home’s 10 rooms or simply step outside. The view will underscore that point.

This beige house enjoys views of a scenic salt marsh and vistas of Long Island Sound just beyond. And, whereas denizens of Cernay have an abundance of storks, Beachside Common residents can enjoy herons, egrets, cormorants and other waterfowl.

Cernay may have a beautiful setting that welcomes people to stroll and explore, according to the website France-voyage.com. The residents of Beachside Common can stroll in their own beautiful setting along the sands of Burying Hill Beach, just a very short walk from the house. Also within easy walking distance is Greens Farms Academy and the Greens Farms Metro North Railroad train station - making this a dream location for commuters.

“No need to wait years for a parking sticker,” one former resident said.

The 4,284-square-foot house was built in 1979 in Westport’s Greens Farms section “at the end of a picturesque and friendly, multi-million dollar coastal cul-de-sac,” according to the listing agent.

One former, long-time neighbor said Beachside Common offers a “real family neighborhood” with warm and supportive fellow residents. The residents of this unique community have held annual block parties and a monthly book club, she said.

Aside from the beautiful and peaceful setting, and the welcoming neighbors, the house itself is quite a draw. “A fabulous floor plan awaits you - sun-drenched, generously sized living and dining rooms, huge paneled family room with a large stone hearth, as well as an adjacent country kitchen and expansive deck - all overlooking the level, park-like, exceedingly private yard, the enviable (in-ground swimming) pool area and putting green,” the agent said.

Real Estate Listings

French doors, flanked by tall sidelights, open into the foyer. The open floor plan and numerous large windows provide views of the peaceful 2.10-acre level property. In the living room there is a built-in window seat. The dining room features wainscoting on the lower walls and sliding doors to the raised deck. There is a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and paneling on the walls in the spacious family room, a portion of which has a cathedral ceiling. This room also has sliding doors to the deck.

A third set of sliding doors is found in the eat-in section of the country kitchen, which also features oak cabinetry, granite counters, a built-in desk area and high-end appliances.

Upstairs, there are four amply sized bedrooms, including the oversized master suite, which features a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, spa bath, dressing room and walk-in closets.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 18 Beachside Common PRICE: $1,399,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: water community, direct waterfront property, views of scenic salt marsh and Long Island Sound, putting green, in-ground swimming pool, easy walking distance to Greens Farms Metro North Railroad train station and Burying Hill Beach, 2.10-acre level property, located on a on tree-lined cul-de-sac, covered deck, patio, exterior lighting, porch, cable - available, one fireplace, zoned central air conditioning, natural gas heat, attic, walk-out lower level, attached three-car garage, circular driveway, stone wall, public water connection, septic system, possible in-law or au pair suite, storage room, four bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Greens Farms Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $1,451,100 MILL RATE: 16.71 mills TAXES: $24,248

On the finished walk-out lower level there is a play, recreation or game room, a study, another room and a full bath. The addition of a bath on this level allows for flexibility of use of the space. There could be a fifth bedroom or an au pair or in-law suite, or a home office with a private entrance. All three of the rooms on this level have a slate floor and two of them - the play room and office— have sliding doors to the backyard, where there is a gate to the salt marshes.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Joni Usdan of Coldwell Banker Realty at 203-216-7654 or Joni@JoniHomes.com.