Real Estate

On the Market: Westport home great for entertaining and relaxing

Meredith Guinness
49 Whitney Street, Westport, Conn.
49 Whitney Street, Westport, Conn.

Contributed photo / CT Plans / Julia Cooper

WESTPORT — Centrally located in town, the home at 49 Whitney Street offers the tranquility of the suburbs with easy access to all the shopping, dining and services Westport has to offer.

“The home features the ideal setting for entertaining or relaxing at home with this well thought out floor plan,” said listing agent Mersene Norbom, of William Pitt Sotheby’s International. “This is truly a must see.”

Built by Milton Homes on a level acre, this 2015 home with 6,747 square feet of space includes a grand foyer leading to a bright dining room and an in-home office with built-ins.

The gourmet eat-in kitchen provides high-end appliances, including two dishwashers, a wine chiller and a wet bar. It opens to a large family room with a fireplace complemented by three double French doors overlooking the 300-square-foot bluestone patio and landscaped yard.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom suite offers a fireplace, bath and two walk-in closets. Four additional bedrooms, three baths, a homework nook and a windowed laundry room complete this level.

The finished lower level includes a media room/playroom, a sixth bedroom, a full bath and a private entrance that could be a good private in-law and au pair option.

This house is on the market for $3,250,000.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE

STYLE: Colonial

ADDRESS: 49 Whitney Street, Westport

PRICE: $3,250,000

NUMBER OF ROOMS: 11

FEATURES: one acre, three fireplaces, audio system, open floor plan, security system, walk-up attic, fully finished basement, gourmet kitchen, patio, porch, stone wall and terrace, underground sprinkler, three-car garage, wood shake shingles

SCHOOLS: Saugatuck, Bedford, Staples

ASSESSMENT: $1,749,700

MILL RATE: 16.71

TAXES: $29,237

For details, contact William Pitt Sotheby’s International listing agents Lainie Floyd, 917-903-6275 or lfloyd@wpsir.com, or Mersene Norbom, 203-644-6172 or mnorbom@williampitt.com.
