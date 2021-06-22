On the Market: Westport home features inventive use of glass, angles and interior balconies

WESTPORT — Inventive use of glass, angled walls and interior balconies make the home at 8 Taylor Lane a bright and airy oasis in Greens Farms.

Designed by architect Mario Polizzotti, the 11-room contemporary Nantucket-style home sits at the end of a 300-foot driveway on 4.42 acres. The professionally landscaped property offers a Glen Gate pool with waterfall spa and a fully enclosed garden.

The 6,737-square-foot home “has character, a breath of fresh air that is unique in today’s market,” said listing agent Robert Cantor, of Robert Cantor Realty. “It is one of the largest and most private properties in Greens Farms.”

The curves, angles, open pane and Palladian windows bring the outdoors in while unusual interior glass paneling means a massive fireplace can be viewed from three separate areas.

The architectural flow offers opportunities for entertaining and the home boasts custom designed skylights and interior lighting and diagonal oak flooring. Landings and balconies overlook the entire two-story living room and entry foyer downstairs.

The primary bedroom suite offers a cathedral ceiling and a dressing room, as well as hardwood floors, French doors and a walk-in closet. The master bath features a marble floor, double sinks and a whirlpool tub.

The chef’s kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, including a Sub Zero refrigerator, freezer and wine fridge, two sinks and dishwashers and an ample blue granite center island. A screen porch with cathedral ceilings, a covered wrap-around patio and the stone and grass terrace offer space for outdoor dining.

This house is on the market for nearly $3.89 million.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary Nantucket ADDRESS: 8 Taylor Lane, Westport PRICE: $3,888,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: Architect-designed home with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, Glen Gate pool and spa, professional landscaping, Palladian windows, glass paneling, fireplace, three-car garage, central air and vacuum, wired for sound, wine cellar, laundry and mud rooms, deck, screened porch, underground sprinkler SCHOOLS: Greens Farms, Staples ASSESSMENT: $1,329,400 MILL RATE: 16.71 TAXES: $22,214 See More Collapse

For details contact Robert Cantor, of Robert Cantor Realty, at 203-571-8011 or robert.cantor@sbcglobal.net.