On the Market: Westport home features inventive use of glass, angles and interior balconies Meredith Guinness June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 11:54 a.m.
1 of15
8 Taylor Lane, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / Jason Johns, of Professional Aerial Solutions Show More Show Less
2 of15
8 Taylor Lane, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / Robert Cantor Show More Show Less
3 of15
8 Taylor Lane, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / Robert Cantor Show More Show Less
4 of15
8 Taylor Lane, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / Robert Cantor Show More Show Less 5 of15
6 of15
8 Taylor Lane, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / Robert Cantor Show More Show Less
7 of15
8 Taylor Lane, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / Jason Johns, of Professional Aerial Solutions Show More Show Less
8 of15
8 Taylor Lane, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / Jason Johns, of Professional Aerial Solutions Show More Show Less
9 of15
8 Taylor Lane, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / Jason Johns, of Professional Aerial Solutions Show More Show Less 10 of15
11 of15
8 Taylor Lane, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / Robert Cantor Show More Show Less
12 of15
8 Taylor Lane, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / Robert Cantor Show More Show Less
13 of15
8 Taylor Lane, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / Robert Cantor Show More Show Less
14 of15
8 Taylor Lane, Westport, Conn.
Contributed photo / Robert Cantor Show More Show Less
15 of15
WESTPORT — Inventive use of glass, angled walls and interior balconies make the home at 8 Taylor Lane a bright and airy oasis in Greens Farms.
Designed by architect Mario Polizzotti, the 11-room contemporary Nantucket-style home sits at the end of a 300-foot driveway on 4.42 acres. The professionally landscaped property offers a Glen Gate pool with waterfall spa and a fully enclosed garden.
Written By
Meredith Guinness