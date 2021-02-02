On the Market: Westport home comes with golf green, tasting room and wine cellar

WESTPORT — Iron gates at the end of a secluded cul-de-sac open to reveal a private Westport compound at 17 Woodway Lane that is at once a mecca for athleticism and serenity.

Before reaching the 8,059-square-foot, 15-room stucco colonial house, visitors to this 2.65-acre level property will notice the Par 3 golf green. At the opposite end of the manicured front lawn there is a 54-yard golf tee box. And for occasions like this week, when Mother Nature dumped about a foot of snow on the tee and green, there is a sizable space in the basement that can be used as an indoor golf practice room with plenty of room for a simulator.

For those who prefer yoga and meditation, this peaceful property features a waterfall wall and a unique modernist glass house with a wood-burning stone fireplace and three walls of accordion glass doors that open to bring the outside in. Enhancing the peaceful setting is the sight of the West Branch of the Saugatuck River, which wends its way through the lower portion of the property, close enough to enjoy the view, far enough to prevent fear of flooding. The owners of this house cross through a graceful stone arch to reach the riverbank.

From the Belgium block-lined driveway there is a forecourt that leads to the front entrance where French doors open into the two-story foyer, which features a graceful element of its own: a butterfly staircase with decorative railings.

Inside, spacious rooms invite comfortable living, as well as entertaining, whether for an intimate gathering or on a grand scale. To facilitate festivities, there is a wine cellar and tasting room as well as a wet bar in the basement, which also features a barrel-vaulted ceiling.

The cavernous, state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen features a long center island/breakfast bar with a waterfall counter, radiantly heated porcelain tile flooring, under cabinet lighting, a butler’s pantry, a large breakfast nook, and high-end appliances including refrigerator drawers and a range with a pot-filler above it.

The sizable and sunny home office features built-in bookshelves behind glass doors. Several areas, including the living and family rooms have doors to the patio and backyard, which features an outdoor kitchen.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial ADDRESS: 17 Woodway Lane, Westport PRICE: $2,749,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 15 FEATURES: 2.65-acre level rear lot, gated property, located on a secluded cul-de-sac, 54-yard golf tee box, Par 3 golf green, glass serenity house, waterfall wall, stone patio/deck, outdoor kitchen, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, underground utilities, professionally manicured grounds, temperature-controlled wine cellar and tasting room, gym, waterfront along the West Branch of the Saugatuck River, only minutes to the Country Store & Delicatessen and the Museum of Contemporary Art or MoCA (formerly the Westport Arts Center), easy access to the Merritt Parkway and the Westport-Weston Family YMCA, easy commuting distance to the centers of Westport and Weston, three fireplaces, audio system, central vacuum, handicap accessibility features, wet bar, full house generator, automated interior lighting and thermostats, zoned central air conditioning, oil heat, 100-gallon water heater tank, walk-up attic, attached and detached garages totaling five bays, room for an in-ground swimming pool, private well, four bedrooms, five full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Kings Highway Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $1,708,800 TAX RATE: 16.71 mills TAXES: $28,554 See More Collapse

On the second floor there are four en suite bedrooms including the luxurious master suite. It features two walk-in closets, a private bath with radiant heated flooring and a private balcony. In a private second floor wing there is a large bonus space with a full bath that is currently used as a game room, but could be converted into a guest bedroom.

This house, which was built in 2002 in the Coleytown neighborhood, seems quite remote, and there is the mistaken impression that it is far from town because GPS indicates travelers must pass through the town of Wilton to reach it. In truth, this property is only about seven minutes from the Merritt Parkway at Exit 41, the Country Store & Delicatessen, the Westport-Weston Family YMCA, and the Museum of Contemporary Art, or MoCA (formerly the Westport Arts Center). The shops and restaurants in the centers of Westport and Weston are not far, nor is the Saugatuck train station.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Mersene Norbom and Lainie Floyd of LM Homes and William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at LMHomes@williampitt.com; or Norbom at 203-644-6172, or Floyd at 917-903-6275.