On the Market: Westport home comes with golf green, tasting room and wine cellar

WESTPORT — Iron gates at the end of a secluded cul-de-sac open to reveal a private Westport compound at 17 Woodway Lane that is at once a mecca for athleticism and serenity.
Before reaching the 8,059-square-foot, 15-room stucco colonial house, visitors to this 2.65-acre level property will notice the Par 3 golf green. At the opposite end of the manicured front lawn there is a 54-yard golf tee box. And for occasions like this week, when Mother Nature dumped about a foot of snow on the tee and green, there is a sizable space in the basement that can be used as an indoor golf practice room with plenty of room for a simulator.