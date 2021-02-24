On the Market: Westport home built in innovative way

WESTPORT — Innovative residential construction techniques may one day make the use of wood obsolete. The gray European-influenced, modern-style house at 319 Bayberry Lane in Westport is an example of construction for strength without sacrificing aesthetics.
Paul Gudas, a construction innovation specialist at the Norwalk-based Skyview Builders, built it over two years using insulating concrete form construction, or ICF. Under the process, hollow foam blocks are stacked, reinforced with steel rebar and filled with concrete. The method is more environmentally friendly, energy efficient, safer, and longer lasting than many other construction techniques. ICF construction can withstand strong storms and hurricane-force winds, according to some industry experts.