On the Market: Westport home built in innovative way

WESTPORT — Innovative residential construction techniques may one day make the use of wood obsolete. The gray European-influenced, modern-style house at 319 Bayberry Lane in Westport is an example of construction for strength without sacrificing aesthetics.

Paul Gudas, a construction innovation specialist at the Norwalk-based Skyview Builders, built it over two years using insulating concrete form construction, or ICF. Under the process, hollow foam blocks are stacked, reinforced with steel rebar and filled with concrete. The method is more environmentally friendly, energy efficient, safer, and longer lasting than many other construction techniques. ICF construction can withstand strong storms and hurricane-force winds, according to some industry experts.

That is believable when one considers this house was built with 23 tons of steel and 80 tons of concrete, according to Mikhail Faifman, the home’s listing agent. This home is packed with cutting edge technology, automation and materials, he said.

Contributed photo / Faifman Group

“It was built using commercial construction techniques and materials to create a maintenance-free structure without compromising the comfort for residential use,” he said.

Construction was completed in 2020 on this 10,132-square-foot concrete, steel, stone and stucco house. It was built in the Coleytown neighborhood on a two-acre level lot, enjoying a wealth of privacy yet conveniently close to the center of town and public schools.

The private setting is enhanced by the home’s adjacency to the 39-acre Newman-Poses Preserve. “Here you will find well-established trails through woodland, wetland, open fields, stands of old white pine, and a trail beside the Aspetuck River,” according to the website for the Aspetuck Land Trust, which manages the protected open space.

Stone pillars mark the entrance to the long private lane that leads to the 13-room house. According to Faifman, the owner of this house will have the privilege of naming this lane. The driveway concludes at the forecourt in front of the house, which has an attached three-car garage. Across the courtyard there is a detached four-car garage that can be converted into a guest house or home office with its own separate heating and cooling systems.

Contributed photo / Faifman Group

Inside, there are special design features throughout. Faifman said this home boasts Klar Studio triple glazed windows that are floor to ceiling in every room. The windows are uncompromising in quality and energy efficiency, he said. There are radiant heated floors throughout the house, including in the attached garage and the finished lower level.

The house is fully automated. Everything can be controlled from a single application on the owner’s cell phone, including the designer-grade lighting, the sauna and the temperature setting in the house and the in-ground swimming pool.

Contributed photo / Faifman Group

In the dining room there is a large built-in display shelving unit with smoked glass doors. Like every element in the house it was custom made. Sliding glass doors in the dining room open to the outdoor kitchen, pool, outdoor fireplace, and porcelain patio. Porcelain does not get hot in the summer the way slate or bluestone does. The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with hand-made cabinetry, a center island with a waterfall countertop, a touchless faucet and Miele appliances.

This house has six bedrooms, five of them on the second floor. The master suite is in a private wing and has a large, luxurious bath and custom walk-in closet. “The finished third level is the coolest kids’ room ever with (four) built-in bunks and areas for crafting,” Faifman said.

If that’s true then the finished lower level is the coolest adults’ space. It features a wine cellar, a large full-service bar, a sitting room, and a spacious home gym.

While the house is in a private setting it is only about a mile from the Merritt Parkway and convenient to the Post Road (Route 1) and downtown Westport.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Mikhail Faifman of Faifman Group and William Raveis Real Estate at 646-455-7997 or mikhail@faifmangroup.com.