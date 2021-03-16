On the Market: Westport home artfully brought into new millennium

WESTPORT — Thoughtful choices were made by the current owners of the colonial contemporary house at 1 Imperial Landing to bring the 1985 structure into the new millennium.

The recent renovation project, over the last two years, created a like-new, 5,605-square-foot house that provides visually attractive components paired with a long list of functional amenities that make this an ideal place for living and entertaining.

Listing Agent Theresa Roth called it “an unexpected ‘wow’ in the heart of Saugatuck,” which brings up an added bonus. This house, in the Saugatuck neighborhood, is on a corner lot close to Bridge Street, meaning it is just a short, convenient walk across the bridge to restaurants, shops and the Metro North Railroad train station.

This house is also close to other important community assets including Longshore Club Park, Compo Beach, Westport Public Library, Westport Farmers Market, the Levitt Pavilion, and Downtown Westport. It is also within walking distance to a bus line.

Roth calls it “a very happy house full of natural light that streams in from every window on all sides … The open and airy space offers a wonderful opportunity to showcase art.”

When day is done and darkness sets in there is the benefit of all new LED lighting and fixtures throughout the eight-room house, including recessed lighting. The new chandelier in the foyer has 13-year-life bulbs. During the “top-to-bottom” renovation all light switches and outlets were replaced with Lutron screw-less coordinating products.

The renovation was completed in two phases. The first was by John Dwyer Construction, which was responsible for the staircase redesign of wood and metal materials, the installation of wide-width oak floors on the first floor, and new trim throughout the house. In the second phase, Mayne Construction renovated the new master bedroom closet, master bath, porch, new mudroom and new laundry room — one of two in this house.

Singer Woodworking created custom cabinetry in the mudroom and gourmet kitchen, and the wood mantles over the fireplaces in the living room, and master bedroom sitting area.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial Contemporary ADDRESS: 1 Imperial Landing PRICE: $1,875,000 ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 0.54-acre level corner lot, located on a cul-de-sac, fully fenced yard with new cedar eight-foot privacy fence, deck, bluestone patio, new exterior light fixtures, irrigation system, professional landscaping, exterior landscape lighting project, tree and specimen planting, garden area, underground utilities, balconies; short walking distance to Saugatuck Metro North Railroad train station, shops and restaurants; not far from Compo Beach, Longshore Club Park, Levitt Pavilion, Westport Public Library, Downtown Westport, schools, and commuting routes; exterior painted in 2020, all new LED lighting and fixtures throughout, double glazed glass/hurricane windows by Anderson, custom window treatments throughout the home included, wired for high-speed internet capabilities and surround sound with speakers, three fireplaces, two laundry rooms, central vacuum, cedar closet, full partially finished walk-out basement, attic, central air, oil and propane heat, public water connection, septic system, two-car garage, four bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Saugatuck Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $1,046,400 MILL RATE: 16.71 mills TAXES: $17,485 See More Collapse

“The owners were very thoughtful in their choices,” Roth said. Three particular elements add visual appeal and trick the eye into thinking they comprise wood when, in fact, they are Porcelanosa tile hand selected by the home owners. These tiles are found in the fireplace surround in the master sitting area, behind the bathtub, and in the family room.

In the living room, the fireplace surround is granite with a pattern that resembles birch trees.

The kitchen renovation was just completed two months ago and include quartz counters with a coordinating quartz slab backsplash, solid cherry cabinets, a pantry and high-end appliances, including a new Miele gas stovetop.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms including the spacious master suite. It enjoys a private balcony with views of the Saugatuck River. In the sitting room there are window seats with storage. One bedroom doubles nicely as a second office and it also has a balcony with water views.

The lower level features an exercise room, media room and plenty of storage.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Theresa Roth of Compass Connecticut, LLC, at 203-858-7346 or theresa.roth@compass.com.