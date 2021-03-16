On the Market: Westport home artfully brought into new millennium Meg Barone March 16, 2021 Updated: March 16, 2021 5:15 p.m.
Colonial contemporary house at 1 Imperial Landing, Westport.
Contributed photo / John Videler Photography
Master bedroom suite with raised sitting area at 1 Imperial Landing, Westport.
Contributed photo / John Videler Photography
Master bedroom sitting area with fireplace at 1 Imperial Landing, Westport.
Contributed photo / John Videler Photography
Master bath with tile backsplash resembling wood at 1 Imperial Landing, Westport.
Contributed photo / John Videler Photography
Fenced yard with deck and patio at 1 Imperial Landing, Westport.
Contributed photo / John Videler Photography
Open floor plan at 1 Imperial Landing, Westport.
Contributed photo / John Videler Photography
Three-story foyer with new chandelier at 1 Imperial Landing, Westport.
Contributed photo / John Videler Photography
Living room at 1 Imperial Landing, Westport with granite fireplace surround.
Contributed photo / John Videler Photography
Newly renovated gourmet kitchen at 1 Imperial Landing, Westport.
Contributed photo / John Videler Photography
Dining area at 1 Imperial Landing, Westport.
Contributed photo / John Videler Photography
Kitchen with quartz counters and custom cabinetry at 1 Imperial Landing, Westport.
Contributed photo / John Videler Photography
Family room at 1 Imperial Landing, Westport.
Contributed photo / John Videler Photography
Office at 1 Imperial Landing, Westport.
Contributed photo / John Videler Photography
WESTPORT — Thoughtful choices were made by the current owners of the colonial contemporary house at 1 Imperial Landing to bring the 1985 structure into the new millennium.
The recent renovation project, over the last two years, created a like-new, 5,605-square-foot house that provides visually attractive components paired with a long list of functional amenities that make this an ideal place for living and entertaining.