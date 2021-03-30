On the Market: Westport home a welcoming space

WESTPORT — Pineapples have come to represent a warm welcome into a home in the southern United States and the Caribbean. While Westport may be hundreds of miles from both locales some people have adopted the fruit as a welcoming gesture.
The door knocker at the front entrance of the Revere Pewter-colored, custom-built colonial house at 43 Gorham Avenue, Westport depicts a pineapple, welcoming people into this 5,014-square-foot house. And so does its velvety green carpet of front lawn, which might as well be a giant welcome mat.