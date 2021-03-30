On the Market: Westport home a welcoming space

WESTPORT — Pineapples have come to represent a warm welcome into a home in the southern United States and the Caribbean. While Westport may be hundreds of miles from both locales some people have adopted the fruit as a welcoming gesture.

The door knocker at the front entrance of the Revere Pewter-colored, custom-built colonial house at 43 Gorham Avenue, Westport depicts a pineapple, welcoming people into this 5,014-square-foot house. And so does its velvety green carpet of front lawn, which might as well be a giant welcome mat.

Although the house was built in 2004 it has been well-maintained and enhanced by the current owners, and the builder had an eye toward modern life of the future.

“This Mattera (Construction)-built colonial of timeless design offers his trademark high end finishes and detailing,” said Leslie Riback, one of two listing agents. “Living spaces are generously sized, while still maintaining warmth and coziness,” she said.

The front door opens into the two-story foyer to reveal an open floor plan, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors throughout. Wide entryways topped with interior transoms provide access into the formal living room on one side of the foyer and the formal dining room on the opposite side. The living room has the first of this home’s two fireplaces. The other is found in the family room.

In the office or study there is a coffered ceiling, wainscoting covering the lower walls, and built-in bookshelves and cabinets. The family room also has a coffered ceiling. In the spacious gourmet eat-in kitchen there is a center island/breakfast bar with seating for four. There are also granite counters with beveled edges, high-end appliances, and a butler’s pantry with glass front cabinets, a beverage refrigerator, and built-in wine rack.

This house has five bedrooms, all on the upper floor. The spacious master suite is on the second floor and has French doors that open to a home gym, which could also be an office, nursery, or sitting room.

In the full, partially finished basement there is a game or recreation room, play room and a half bath. The walk-up attic features additional space that can be finished to provide more living or storage space.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Custom colonial ADDRESS: 43 Gorham Avenue, Westport PRICE: $2,450,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 0.47-acre level property; flagstone patio, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, underground utilities, extra insulation, open floor plan, Thermopane windows, audio system, cable pre-wired, central vacuum system, two fireplaces; close to Town Hall, Westport Museum of History and Culture, and Winslow Park; easy access to Post Road (Route 1) shops and restaurants and town amenities, new shutters; new portico, bluestone walkway and stone steps; front and backyard flood lights, closet systems, attached three-car garage, zoned central air conditioning, oil heat, new 65-gallon water heater tank, walk-up attic, full partially finished basement, public water connection, septic system, room for an in-ground swimming pool, five bedrooms, three full and three half baths SCHOOLS: Saugatuck Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $1,232,500 MILL RATE: 16.71 mills TAXES: $20,595 See More Collapse

The house sits on a 0.47-acre level property with room for an in-ground swimming pool. It is attractively landscaped with mature trees and flowering plants, and a flagstone patio.

The current owners say they love the in-town neighborhood because of its family-oriented feel and its proximity to local amenities. This house is within walking distance of Winslow Park, town hall, the Westport Museum for History and Culture, the public library, Levitt Pavilion, and shops and eateries along Main Street.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Leslie Riback and Dawn Huizer of Coldwell Banker Realty; Riback at 203-858-1795 or leslie.riback@coldwellbankermoves.com, and Huizer at 203-249-4675 or dawn.huizer@cbmoves.com.