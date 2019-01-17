On the Market / Westport farmhouse caters to upscale living

WESTPORT — England has its Kensington Palace and Westport has its Kensington Estate at 133 North Ave.

A portion of Kensington Palace was designed by famed architect Sir Christopher Wren and is the royal residence of future king, Prince William, and his family.

The regal local residence was built in 2016 on a 1.43-acre level property. While its exterior resembles an upscale, modern-day farmhouse, its interior has a contemporary flair. This turn-key house was imbued with a wealth of lifestyle and environmental amenities to meet the needs of today’s upscale living and entertaining.

The white clapboard colonial house with black shutters comes with 15 rooms, 9,533 square feet of living space on four finished levels, and an Energy Star rating. There is plenty of room for an in-ground swimming pool and a tennis court.

This house sits in the Long Lots neighborhood only about five minutes from the Post Road (Route 1), less than five minutes to the Merritt Parkway, and the house is within very easy walking distance of Bedford Middle and Staples High schools.

A quarried stone wall stands along the front border of the property with two stone pillars marking the entrance to the long driveway, which provides more than sufficient parking for holidays and grand scale entertaining. Unlike most paths, which comprise slate or bluestone, this path from the driveway to the covered front entrance is granite. Unlike most houses, the entrance does not face the street.

The front door opens into a true center hall foyer, at the back of which is a door to a large covered granite veranda, where there is an outdoor fireplace. To the left of the foyer is a vestibule to a spacious room that could serve as a formal living room or an office. It features a fireplace with a raised hearth flanked by built-in cabinets and display shelving. Just before the entrance to this room, there is another vestibule with a coat closet and powder room. This house does not want for closets and other storage space.

To the right of the foyer, a wide entranceway provides access to the nearly banquet-sized formal dining room, which features a wet bar area, a walk-in bay window area, and pocket doors that separate it from the center gallery and the family room. The wet bar has glass-front cabinetry, a hammered copper sink, and granite counter. Between the dining room and gourmet kitchen there is a sizable butler’s pantry with a marble counter and backsplash, sink, storage cabinets and drawers, dishwasher and a warming draw.

At the rear of the house, the family room, kitchen, and eat-in area are all open one to the other. The family room has a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace flanked by French doors that access the rear porch. A third set of French doors also leads to the veranda and backyard. Features in the kitchen include a center island/breakfast bar for three, marble counters, under cabinet lighting, white elongated ceramic subway tile backsplash, and high-end appliances including Viking six-burner range and Sub-Zero refrigerator.

Off the kitchen is a large mudroom with a built-in bench and cubbies, a half bath, a door to a covered porch, a set of French doors to the veranda and outdoor fireplace, and access to the three-car attached garage and the full finished lower level.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Modern Colonial Farmhouse ADDRESS: 133 North Ave. PRICE: $2,695,000 ROOMS: 15 FEATURES: 1.43-acre level property, Energy Star-rated home, generator, Thermopane windows, granite patios, porch, underground sprinkler, balcony, short walking distance to Staples High School and Bedford Middle School, close to trains and town, natural gas heat, five fireplaces including one outdoors, room for pool and tennis court, attached three-car garage, attic, full finished walk-out basement, wood shingle and asphalt roof, six bedrooms, seven full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Long Lots Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $2,205,200 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $37,180

On the second floor, there are six bedrooms including the luxurious master suite, which features a fireplace, a large walk-in closet with organizers, and a sizable spa-like marble bath with a large walk-in steam shower, sauna, double vanity and soaking tub. Three other bedrooms are en suite. This level also has a large playroom with a full bath. The finished third floor provides a very large bonus room and a full bath.

The finished lower level can be accessed via staircases at both ends of the house, and it provides rooms for an in-home theater, exercise room and a play, recreation, or billiard room. One of the rooms has a fireplace and sliding doors to the yard, and there is also a full bath.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Darlene Letersky of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-227-8787 or darlene@FineHomesUSA.com.