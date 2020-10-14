On the Market: Westport contemporary colonial offers water community benefits year-round

WESTPORT — Living in a water community is naturally in some people’s blood. It doesn’t matter the time of year, as it does with some warm-weather beach front residents, who only gravitate to the shore during summer months.

The gray colonial house, at 36 Owenoke Park in the Compo Beach neighborhood, invites upscale and casual living and entertaining throughout the year.

Rare for the Compo Beach neighborhood, this property comprises of half an acre near the end of Owenoke Park, in the Owenoke Park Association, which is equipped with a street security system. The large private yard features a hydrangea-enclosed in-ground swimming pool, slate patio, grilling area, as well as an outdoor hot and cold shower.

“Dine on the patio, shower under the stars; every day feels like a wonderful, luxe vacation,” the listing agent says, adding that this is “an idyllic beach sanctuary.”

This is an ideal location for those who enjoy the Long Island Sound as a place for recreation and also provides beautiful views. The house is only steps away from Compo Beach and Ned Dimes Marina. It’s also just a short walk away from Longshore Club Park and the park’s 18-hole golf course, flagship restaurant, tennis courts, marina and sailing school.

The long private driveway leads to the attached three-car garage with automatic Wi-Fi-linked doors.

The house was built in 1900 but lives as if it were built yesterday. A municipal real estate document identifies the house style as colonial but really it is better defined as a contemporary colonial with 11 rooms and 3,968 square feet of living space. The ample living spaces accommodate large gatherings throughout the updated interiors, the agent said.

The spacious great room has a wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelving and lower cabinets, silhouette shades, dentil crown molding and a milled beam ceiling framed in the same molding. It is open to a walk-in bay window dining area. A door leads to the grounds. The sun room can also be used as a home office, as it is now, or a long distance learning space should that become necessary again.

In the large gourmet kitchen, which was renovated just last year, there are ample Carrera marble counters, lighted cabinetry, white ceramic subway tile backsplash, a butler’s pantry that can double as a dry bar when entertaining, and a built-in breakfast nook with banquette seating. New high-end stainless steel appliances include a state-of-the-art, built-in air fryer.

On the second floor there are five bedrooms - all with ceiling fans, and an expansive bonus family room.

The master suite “offers a dreamlike outdoor deck with breathtaking sunset and winter water views,” the agent said. It also has a marble bath.

Two other bedrooms are also en suite. The family room boasts a double-sided gas-fueled, stone fireplace, a bead board vaulted ceiling, and beams. The other side of the fireplace opens into the adjacent guest suite, which has a floating staircase up to a loft.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial ADDRESS: 36 Owenoke Park PRICE: $2,599,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: waterfront community, water views, easy walk to Compo Beach and Longshore Club Park, 0.5-acre level and dry parcel, heated in-ground swimming pool, patio, grilling area, outdoor hot and cold shower, computerized underground sprinkler system, awnings, grill, sound system, fruit trees, garden area, professionally landscaped, porch, balconies/decks, whole house generator, storm doors and windows, community association (optional), pre-wired for cable, located on a cul-de-sac, underground power service, two fireplaces, invisible dog fence system, zoned central air conditioning, zoned oil and propane heat, attic, attic fan, partial unfinished basement, attached three-car garage, public water and sewer connections, in a flood zone, five bedrooms; four full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Greens Farms Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $1,484,600 TAX RATE: 16.71 mills TAXES: $24,808 ASSOCIATION FEE: $500, paid annually Association fee includes security service, snow removal, and road maintenance

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Pat Shea of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-895-0280 or Pat.shea@cbmoves.com.