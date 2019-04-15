On the Market / Westport colonial with views of Lee’s Pond

The natural wood colonial contemporary house at 28 Calumet Lane, a private lane at the end of Calumet Road, sits on a half-acre property along Lee's Pond.

WESTPORT — Trees are budding, hyacinths and snow drops have pushed through the soil, and migratory birds are taking up residence once again in Connecticut.

Activities on and along Lee’s Pond are sure to follow. And while many people have to pack a picnic lunch and pack their car with recreational gear to travel to Sherwood Island State Park or Compo Beach, those who live on Lee’s Pond need only walk out their back door to their own waterfront backyard.

The natural-wood colonial house at 28 Calumet Lane, a private lane at the end of Calumet Road, features its own boardwalk down to its own private dock from which its owners can launch a row boat, canoe, kayak, or paddleboard.

Bird-watching is another leisurely pastime residents of this house can enjoy from just about any room and from the flagstone patio. Just upstream is the Westport Weston Family YMCA and its Camp Mahackeno.

The first day of fishing season this year was on April 13, so they can use a rod and reel right on the pond or they can travel a short distance, just a few blocks away, to a section of the Saugatuck River designated by some as “the best fly fishing in Connecticut.”

According to the website www.bestthingsct.com, the Saugatuck River is one of the seven best spots in Connecticut for fly fishing. And www.nutmegtrout.org says of the Saugatuck River it “contains some of the purest water in southwestern Connecticut. ... The (state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) stocks 6,000 trout in the river, plus another 1,500 in the fly fishing area.”

Views of Lee’s Pond are visible from almost every one of this home’s 10 rooms. The house was built in 1999 in this in-town neighborhood, providing the best of both worlds. The 4,769-square-foot house sits on a half-acre, largely level property in a very secluded setting, and yet it is only about one mile from downtown Westport and its shops, restaurants, government buildings, the public library, Westport Country Playhouse and Westport Historical Society. The Merritt Parkway is also easily accessible a mile away in the other direction.

Travel down the private tree-lined lane to reach this house at the end of the cul-de-sac. The sizable Belgium block-lined driveway provides ample parking for the family and guests, in addition to the attached, under house two-car garage.

A bluestone path, also lined with Belgium block, leads to the covered front porch with six tall columns. The front door — flanked by sidelights, opens to reveal spacious rooms, an open floor plan, flexible use of rooms, and recently refinished hardwood floors throughout the house. The pond comes into view even as one opens the front door and peers down into the family room at the back of the house.

Off the foyer, the formal living room is to the right and the formal dining room is to the left. The living room features the first of the home’s two fireplaces; this one with a marble surround and flanked by shelving and cabinets. The other, comprising floor-to-ceiling stone, is in the family room, which is open to the kitchen. The floors of the living and dining rooms are outlined with a double inlaid border of darker wood.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary ADDRESS: 28 Calumet Lane PRICE: $1,349,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: direct waterfront property, not in a flood zone, views of Lee’s Pond, private dock, 0.5-acre level and sloping lot, located at the end of a private cul-de-sac, fenced backyard, very convenient to downtown Westport and the Merritt Parkway, exterior lighting, flagstone patio, covered front porch, underground sprinkler, balcony, storm doors, refinished hardwood floors, two fireplaces, cable — available, finished walk-out lower level, attic, air conditioning, zoned oil heat, invisible pet fencing, attached under house two-car garage, five bedrooms, four full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Coleytown Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $1,190,400 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $20,070

Unlike many houses, this foyer has a two-story column in the center of the house so that the staircase is not immediately visible. The family room has two sets of French doors to the patio. In the eat-in kitchen a long peninsular counter topped in granite creates ample utilitarian space as well as a breakfast bar. One section of this bar has a built-in 32-bottle wine rack. Other features include the breakfast nook with a walk-in bay window area, double stainless sinks, and a built-in desk. High-end stainless appliances include a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a six-burner Thermador range top.

Off the kitchen there is a room currently used as an office, but it could be a guest bedroom because there is a full bath in the hall right outside the door to this room.

On the second floor, the spacious master bedroom suite features a tray ceiling, French doors to a private balcony, walk-in closet, and spa-like master bath. In addition to three other bedrooms this floor also has a large bonus room with stairs to a loft.

The finished walk-out lower level has a media room, an exercise room with sliding doors to the backyard, and a half bath.

Despite its proximity to Lee’s Pond this house is not in a flood zone. It is positioned high enough from the water that there is no risk of flooding.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Mary Kate Klemish-Boehm of Halstead Real Estate at 203-583-1027 or mboehm@halstead.com.