On the Market: Westport colonial sits on 'beautiful park-like property'

WESTPORT — Think of Tiffany Lane in Westport as a platinum pendant that comes in a trademark blue box. With that in mind, the eight houses on this “pendant” are precious gemstones. One of those gems is the beige-colored raised ranch-style house at 7 Tiffany Lane.

The 13-room house was built in 1966 on this serene Greens Farms cul-de-sac, a “beautiful park-like property (in a) walkable neighborhood,” according to the co-listing agents, Mersene Norbom and Lainie Floyd. Local residents and their dogs enjoy strolling to the nearby Connecticut Audubon Society’s H. Smith Richardson Wildlife Preserve, which offers 45 acres of trails in a coastal forest just off Long Island Sound, only steps from Southport Beach. Burying Hill Beach is another local destination, just about 1.6 miles away.