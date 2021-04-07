Skip to main content
On the Market: Westport colonial sits on 'beautiful park-like property'

Gray shingle raised ranch at 7 Tiffany Lane, Westport.
WESTPORT — Think of Tiffany Lane in Westport as a platinum pendant that comes in a trademark blue box. With that in mind, the eight houses on this “pendant” are precious gemstones. One of those gems is the beige-colored raised ranch-style house at 7 Tiffany Lane.

The 13-room house was built in 1966 on this serene Greens Farms cul-de-sac, a “beautiful park-like property (in a) walkable neighborhood,” according to the co-listing agents, Mersene Norbom and Lainie Floyd. Local residents and their dogs enjoy strolling to the nearby Connecticut Audubon Society’s H. Smith Richardson Wildlife Preserve, which offers 45 acres of trails in a coastal forest just off Long Island Sound, only steps from Southport Beach. Burying Hill Beach is another local destination, just about 1.6 miles away.

Ideal for commuters, this house is a perfect blend of privacy and convenience. It is positioned between downtown Westport and Southport Village, just over a mile, or a three-minute drive, from the Greens Farms Metro North Railroad train station. There is easy access to I-95 and the Post Road (Route 1) and its shops and restaurants.

A long driveway leads through the level property of almost two acres to ample parking space and the house, which features 4,059 square feet of living space.

“Limitless potential and great square footage, which is unusual for a raised ranch-style house,” is how the agents characterize it. Among its six bedrooms, this property features a one-bedroom apartment with a separate entrance and kitchen for use as a rental unit, guest house or in-law suite, allowing for “maximum flexibility.”

The front door, which is framed in sidelights and a transom, opens into a small foyer with slate flooring and staircases that lead up to the main level and down to the finished lower level. On the upper level the formal living room has a vaulted ceiling and a large picture window. There is a bay window in the formal dining room. In the sizable kitchen there is ceramic tile flooring, plenty of cabinets and counter space, a built-in desk area, and tall vaulted ceiling. A door leads to the spacious deck.

There are four bedrooms on this main level including the master suite with a walk-in closet and door to a private balcony/deck. On the lower level there is a large family room with a brick fireplace and sliding doors to a screened porch. This sizable space also contains the apartment, an office, and plenty of storage.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Mersene Norbom and Lainie Floyd of L & M Homes and William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty; 917-903-6275 / 203-644-6172 or lmhomes@WPSIR.com.
ABOUT THIS HOUSE

TYPE OF HOUSE: Colonial

ADDRESS: 7 Tiffany Lane

PRICE: $1,199,000

NUMBER OF ROOMS: 13

FEATURES: 1.96-acre level property, located on a cul-de-sac, two decks, screened porch, balcony, in-law or au pair suite, one fireplace, walking distance to Greens Farms Metro North train station and Burying Hill Beach, proximity to both downtown Westport and Southport Village shops and restaurants, attached under house two-car garage, attic, attic fan, ceiling fans, full finished basement, zoned oil heat, 50-gallon hot water tank, public water connection, septic system, six bedrooms, six full and three half baths

SCHOOL: Greens Farms Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High

ASSESSMENT: $857,400

TAX RATE: 16.71 mills

TAXES: $14,327

