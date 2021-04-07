On the Market: Westport colonial sits on 'beautiful park-like property' Meg Barone April 7, 2021 Updated: April 7, 2021 10:26 a.m.
1 of18
Gray shingle raised ranch at 7 Tiffany Lane, Westport.
Contributed photo / L & M Homes /William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty / Brian Zuleta Show More Show Less
2 of18
Backyard and ground level deck at 7 Tiffany Lane, Westport.
Contributed photo / L & M Homes /William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty / Brian Zuleta Show More Show Less
3 of18
House at 7 Tiffany Lane, Westport, only a mile from Southport Beach in neighboring Fairfield.
Contributed photo / L & M Homes /William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty Show More Show Less
4 of18
Large backyard at 7 Tiffany Lane, Westport.
Contributed photo / L & M Homes /William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty / Brian Zuleta Show More Show Less 5 of18
6 of18
Long driveway to the raised ranch house at 7 Tiffany Lane, Westport.
Contributed photo / L & M Homes /William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty / Brian Zuleta Show More Show Less
7 of18
Formal living room at 7 Tiffany Lane, Westport.
Contributed photo / L & M Homes /William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty / Brian Zuleta Show More Show Less
8 of18
Vaulted living room with large picture window at 7 Tiffany Lane, Westport.
Contributed photo / L & M Homes /William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty / Brian Zuleta Show More Show Less
9 of18
Kitchen in the lower level apartment at 7 Tiffany Lane, Westport.
Contributed photo / L & M Homes /William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty / Brian Zuleta Show More Show Less 10 of18
11 of18
Main kitchen at 7 Tiffany Lane, Westport.
Contributed photo / L & M Homes /William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty / Brian Zuleta Show More Show Less
12 of18
Eat-in area of the lower level kitchen at 7 Tiffany Lane, Westport.
Contributed photo / L & M Homes /William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty / Brian Zuleta Show More Show Less
13 of18
Den or sitting room at 7 Tiffany Lane, Westport.
Contributed photo / L & M Homes /William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty / Brian Zuleta Show More Show Less
14 of18
Screened porch at 7 Tiffany Lane, Westport.
Contributed photo / L & M Homes /William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty / Brian Zuleta Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18
Family room with fireplace at 7 Tiffany Lane, Westport.
Contributed photo / L & M Homes /William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty / Brian Zuleta Show More Show Less
17 of18
Master suite balcony looking over the 1.96-acre property at 7 Tiffany Lane, Westport.
Contributed photo / L & M Homes /William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty / Brian Zuleta Show More Show Less
18 of18
WESTPORT — Think of Tiffany Lane in Westport as a platinum pendant that comes in a trademark blue box. With that in mind, the eight houses on this “pendant” are precious gemstones. One of those gems is the beige-colored raised ranch-style house at 7 Tiffany Lane.
The 13-room house was built in 1966 on this serene Greens Farms cul-de-sac, a “beautiful park-like property (in a) walkable neighborhood,” according to the co-listing agents, Mersene Norbom and Lainie Floyd. Local residents and their dogs enjoy strolling to the nearby Connecticut Audubon Society’s H. Smith Richardson Wildlife Preserve, which offers 45 acres of trails in a coastal forest just off Long Island Sound, only steps from Southport Beach. Burying Hill Beach is another local destination, just about 1.6 miles away.