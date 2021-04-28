On the Market: Westport colonial great for entertaining

WESTPORT — A 19th century landmark farm on Prince Edward Island inspired the literary children’s classic Anne of Green Gables. The House of the Seven Gables in Salem, Massachusetts is the setting for author Nathaniel Hawthorne’s 1851 novel of the same name.

Perhaps the next owners of the 1.25-acre property at 78 Hillspoint Road in Westport will be inspired by their setting, which is known to local residents as The Gables at Hillspoint.

The Gables is an enclave of a few upscale houses in the Hillspoint neighborhood. Stone pillars mark the entrance to The Gables subdivision, which includes the colonial at number 78. It features 14 rooms and 9,389 square feet of living and entertaining space on three finished levels.

This is a great house for entertaining to be sure. It has a wet bar, full-service bar with a long counter, and a dry bar.

This house was designed by Anthony Tartaglia, a note-worthy local architect, and was built in 2006 by Residential Development Group. It was “superbly crafted, meticulously maintained, updated and expanded,” according to its listing agent, Patricia Prenderville. Initially, the architect and builder purchased 82 Hillspoint Road including the Stratton-Rippe House circa 1770, and subdivided the land into three parcels, with this parcel being one of them.

The natural-colored shingle and stone house is privately sited away from the road and “close to every wonderful Westport amenity,” Prenderville said. It is only a short distance from the Greens Farms Metro North Railroad station, I-95 and the Post Road (Route 1) with its multitude of shopping and dining opportunities. Also nearby are Burying Hill Beach, the Aspetuck Land Trust Haskins Preserve, Compo Beach and Longshore Club Park.

Then again, there is plenty of reason to stay close to home. This property includes a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, and attractively landscaped grounds.

A long driveway lined in Belgium block leads to the covered and columned front entrance. The graceful arch above it is capped in a keystone and the door is framed by sidelights and a decorative arched transom.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 78 Hillspoint Road, Westport PRICE: $3,829,500 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 14 FEATURES: 1.25-acre level and partially fenced property, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, patio, garden area, professionally landscaped, grill, underground sprinkler, underground utilities, pergola, exterior lighting, wrap-around porch, balcony, professional home fitness center, two wet bars, wired inside and out for home audio/smart living, possible in-law or au pair suite, audio system, pre-wired for cable, three fireplaces, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, public water connection, septic system, full finished walk-out lower level, attic, wood shingle roof, attached three-car garage, six bedrooms, six full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Saugatuck Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $2,207,000 MILL RATE: 16.71 mills TAXES: $36,879

Inside, the two-story foyer has marble flooring. In the formal living room the fireplace is flanked by doors to the backyard. The oversized family room has a fireplace — its mantel is also capped with a keystone, and there is an entertainment center and several sets of French doors to the outside. Prenderville called the family room “the heart of this home.”

The gourmet eat-in kitchen and breakfast room “epitomize quality craftsmanship of form and function,” Prenderville said. The kitchen features top-of-the line appliances, custom cabinetry, a center island with a beveled granite counter, and pantry. There is a pot-filler above the range. The breakfast room is enhanced by walls of windows looking over the private property.

The bespoke home office has a fireplace, custom built-ins, coffered ceiling, and a window seat. It is adjacent to a private porch. “Nearly all of the interior rooms on the main level open to an expansive terrace with pergola, wood burning fireplace, outdoor kitchen plus the gorgeous Gunite pool and spa,” she said.

Upstairs, the spacious master bedroom suite features a fireplace, private sitting room, private balcony, double walk-in closets, private dressing room, and luxurious bath with a jetted tub and steam shower. This house features five more bedrooms on the second level.

There is a full custom bar with seating for seven in the finished walk-out lower level. This level also contains a media room with a stone fireplace and a large, professional home fitness center with rubberized flooring.

“It’s like a clubhouse,” Prenderville said.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Patricia A. Prenderville of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-984-9423 or pprenderville@wpsir.com.